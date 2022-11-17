



This month marks the 60th anniversary of the 007 film franchise and there’s still no casting news for the next James Bond from EON Productions. Over a year on since Daniel Craig exploded out of the series in No Time To Die and fan speculation continues to be rife over who will take up the Licence to Kill next. In the bookies’ shortlists there are some huge stars.

Leading the pack are Casino Royale runner-up Henry Cavill and Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page on 3-1. Just behind them are James Norton, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Dan Stevens on 4-1, followed by Tom Hardy on 6-1. Yet have you ever wondered what someone closely associated with the franchise thinks? Adele, who famously sang Skyfall, which has just passed its 10th anniversary, has selected her choice for Craig’s replacement.

Adele replied: “I mean it’s a tough one. There’s been lots of different choices and stuff. But I would like Jonathan Majors to be the next Bond. But I don’t know if that’s allowed because he’s American.” The 33-year-old star is fast becoming a household name after first gaining wider attention for playing Atticus Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Majors’ big break that’s set to make him a Hollywood A-lister came when cast as Marvel comics villain Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

Adele shared: “But I think…Idris Elba.” The 50-year-old’s best odds of being cast as the next James Bond are now 8-1. However, 007 producer Michael G Wilson has admitted they’re looking to cast someone in their thirties, which would rule him out. If they can get past an American playing 007 for the first time, perhaps Majors would be in with a shot. And who knows, maybe Adele could sing the next theme? SOURCE

Like Loading...