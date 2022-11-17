Neymar shares Lionel Messi dressing room joke ahead of potential clash

“Kylian is a young player who’s been growing and showing his potential and still has a lot to grow. It’s always great to play alongside the greats, I’ve always preferred that because the chances of winning are higher.”

Neymar will be participating at his third World Cup. But he insists there is no pressure on him wearing his country’s famous No 10 jersey.

The 30-year-old continued: “The ones I played in are special for me, one of them because Brazil hosted and the other one because it was my second World Cup. And I believe this one will also be very special.

“It’s very relaxed. I don’t feel under pressure, quite the opposite. I’m happy to be able to wear the number 10 on the Brazilian team and make history. It’s a great pride and honour to be part of the group of players that wore it and I only feel happiness about it.”

