North Korea launches missile as air base issues ‘seek cover order’

North Korea has launched yet another missile as a joint US-Japan air base issued a “seek cover” order. Seoul has claimed the projectile was an intercontinental ballistic missile and said it was fired early on Friday morning.

Japan’s coast guard revealed that the launch took place at around 10.20am (1.20am GMT).

It is believed likely to have ended up in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

A joint Japanese and American air base issued a so-called seek cover order after Pyongyang launched the projectile.

In a Facebook post, Misawa Air Base said: “As a precautionary measure the 35th Fighter Wing commander issued a seek cover order.”

JUST IN: North Korea fires ballistic missile towards South Korean waters sparking war fears