North Korea launches missile as air base issues ‘seek cover order’

North Korea has launched yet another missile as a joint US-Japan air base issued a “seek cover” order. Seoul has claimed the projectile was an intercontinental ballistic missile and said it was fired early on Friday morning.
Japan’s coast guard revealed that the launch took place at around 10.20am (1.20am GMT).
It is believed likely to have ended up in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
A joint Japanese and American air base issued a so-called seek cover order after Pyongyang launched the projectile.
In a Facebook post, Misawa Air Base said: “As a precautionary measure the 35th Fighter Wing commander issued a seek cover order.”
The order was terminated at 10.55am (1.55am GMT).
The update added: “At this time, there are no additional indications of warnings of an immediate threat to Misawa Air Base.”
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea for firing the missile.
He said: “We naturally lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency.
Pyongyang added that Washington is taking a “gamble it will regret”.
The launch is also the sixth in just 24 hours, according to the Mirror.
