Norway and France rekindle rivalry in fiery clash


France line player Béatrice Edwige: “We have a lot of expectation for the semi-final. And it will be a particular game for Olivier, this semi-final, because it will be his 500th. So these games will have a lot of emotion, so I hope we will give to him the best gift. It’s important for us and yes, this game is so, not friendly, but we really appreciate the Norwegian team and I think we are like friendly together.”

Norway head coach Thorir Hergeirsson: “It was a tough game yesterday against Denmark and it’s always interesting, this process after losing a game, changing, switching over for a new game and new possibilities and getting back in this right mode. That we are working on today and the girls are doing well.”



