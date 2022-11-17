Odessa Man Convicted Of Sex Trafficking Women, Children

TAMPA, FL — A 51-year-old Odessa man has been found guilty of forcing foreign nationals, including children, into prostitution, using force, threats and coercion.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg said a federal jury found David Alan Quarles guilty of conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, threats, fraud and coercion; importation of an alien for the purpose of prostitution; transportation of an individual in interstate commerce for the purpose of prostitution; and using a facility of interstate commerce in aid of prostitution. Quarles faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24. Quarles was indicted on Jan. 13.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, for decades Quarles recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, obtained, advertised and maintained young women and forced them to have sex with men in exchange for money. Court documents said Quarles used physical violence, threats of violence, sexual abuse, psychological abuse and financial abuse to force and coerce his victims to engage in commercial sex across the United States and throughout Central Florida.

The evidence revealed Quarles went to strip clubs and bikini bars to target and recruit young, vulnerable women who were in difficult financial situations. Many of the victims lacked a stable home and had recently aged out of the foster care system, authorities said in a news release. According to court documents, Quarles promised the victims he would provide everything they desired – financial security, love and affection, and a family. Quarles and his conspirators then posted advertisements featuring these victims, arranged for the victims to travel across the United States and forced the victims to engage in prostitution.

In addition to recruiting and obtaining women from the United States, Quarles also imported women from other countries to use as prostitutes. According to investigators, Quarles made his victims send him the money they earned or seek his permission to spend funds on necessities.

The evidence showed that while Quarles lacked any legitimate source of income, he benefited financially from the victims. He used their earnings to rent large homes, buy luxury clothing and purchase high-end cars, including a Range Rover and a Porsche Panamera. At trial, Quarles testified he had been working as a “pimp” since at least 1994 but denied needing to force or coerce the victims to engage in commercial sex. This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service. Click here for information on the Department of Justice’s efforts to combat human trafficking.

