The Paris in Love star revealed she has tried everything from Oxygen to Hydra facials, and believes these are the secret to eternally youthful looking skin.

Paris is a particular fan of the facial that uses a Neurotris machine, which is an EMS device.

This type of facial is a muscle stimulating one, where the beautician will use an EMS [electromagnetic stimulation] device.

Here, two metal prongs are used to pass a low voltage electrical current through different areas of the face.