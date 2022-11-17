Perez learns if FIA will launch investigation after Verstappen bust-up

It was thought there could be another investigation into Perez after accusations were made that the 32-year-old allegedly informed team principal Christian Horner and special advisor Helmut Marko that he crashed into the wall on purpose, which resulted in causing a collision for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and ending Verstappen’s hot lap as the red flag came out.

However, on Thursday, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Perez dismissed those claims and insisted the incident was purely accidental. And according to De Telegraaf, Perez has no ‘need to fear’ the incident being investigated unless new evidence is submitted to them showing otherwise.

Red Bull chief Horner has insisted Verstappen will do everything he can to help Perez finish second in the Drivers’ Championship after healing the rift between the pair, although it remains to be seen whether the reigning champion would move aside if Perez needs to pass him to gain the points he requires after their fallout in Brazil.