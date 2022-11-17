Categories
Pet owners deal with veterinarian appointment shortage


Pet owners are struggling to make veterinarian appointments while clinics remain busy.Doctors said the problem is felt nationwide with some pet owners resorting to animal hospitals instead. Dr. Jane Barlow Joy with Cilley Veterinary Clinic said what we are seeing now is a new phase in veterinary medicine.”In the years that I’ve been practicing, this is really something that is pretty unprecedented,” Barlow Joy said. Barlow Joy said she noticed the change at the start of the pandemic.”Really since then, the population of animals needing to be seen has just steadily increased,” Barlow Joy said. She said the pandemic is one of mulitple factors creating the trend, including more people moving to New Hampshire.”I think people are more aware of their animals, so if an animal is acting off, they’re not waiting to get them in,” Barlow Joy said. Vets are trying to accommodate to owners’ needs, but appointments are booking months in advance for wellness checkups like vaccines. Barlow Joy said there are blocked-off times for sick appointments. “But by, you know, say, 8:30, 9 in the morning, they’re full,” Barlow Joy said.Barlow Joy said she advises pet owners to pick out a doctor before moving or taking in a new animal. She also said to be honest to vets about a pet’s condition and ready to answer specific questions about its condition.

