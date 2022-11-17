Piers Morgan rules out working with Alex Beresford in savage swipe

The debate was sparked by Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Piers said he didn’t believe a word she said as she opened up about her time in the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed she was offered no help after telling “the firm” she felt suicidal and the pair also alleged that a family member had “concerns” about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

Ofcom received more than 50,000 complaints about Good Morning Britain that day, with the majority saying Piers’ comments about mental health were “highly offensive” and “harmful to the audience”.

The presenter refused to apologise and subsequently left the show.