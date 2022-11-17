Piers Morgan says he’d ‘rather eat own testicles’ than do I’m A Celeb

Earlier this month, Piers invited guests to discuss Matt Hancock’s controversial signing.

The former Health Secretary will reportedly earn £400,000 for his stint in the jungle.

Last year, he was forced to step down after breaking his own social distancing guidance by kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Speaking to his campmates, he said he understood why the public were not his biggest fan and said he would love to be forgiven.

Piers said on his TalkTV show: “Matt Hancock is, of course, the man who puts the cock in Hancock, so tonight I’ve come to The Cock Inn, which happens to be Matt Hancock’s local pub.

“[He] shouldn’t be taking part in I’m a Celebrity. He’s not a celebrity, he’s a shamed politician, who caused thousands of deaths with his decision-making.”