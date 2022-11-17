Plastic surgeon ‘had sex with 4 vulnerable patients’, tribunal hears





Dr Olivier Branford, 49 allegedly charmed the women into forming an “emotional attachment” and sent explicit messages to the women. The panel heard that the married father-of-three had sex with one woman at The Cadogan Clinic in Chelsea, West London, and bedded another while she was recovering from breast surgery. The Cambridge-educated surgeon is suspended from his job and admitted all but four of the 18 charges against him when appearing before the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester.

Ian Brook for the General Medical Council (GMC) said a model, referred to as Patient A, sought a breast reduction due to back and shoulder pain, the Daily Mail reports. She told Branford she suffered from depression, and anxiety, and “hated the way she looked”. He said he could “make her love her body”, the tribunal heard. Mr Brook told the tribunal: “It was all one way because the patients became attached to him and not the other way.” Brandford allegedly told Patient A he “wanted her to become his muse”.

The panel heard that he admitted having “pangs of guilt” as he didn’t want to hurt his children but they continued to have sex at the clinic in August 2019. The second patient, referred to as Patient B also wanted a breast reduction in July 2019, with Branford allegedly sending a message declaring: “I am French, so sensuality is good. You are very desirable and sexy.” The two continued to exchange fantasies and Brandford sent a “naked selfie”, the tribunal was told. Patient B reported Branford to the clinic and the (GMC) after feeling the alleged relationship was no longer “special between them” and led to her suffering from mental health issues. In February 2020 Brandford allegedly had sex with a third patient after breast augmentation surgery, known as Patient C.

The tribunal heard that Branford advised her to book a “false” appointment and have a “shot” of cognac beforehand. He allegedly liked her Instagram pictures, describing one of her in lingerie and thigh-high boots as “elegant”. Branford admits to fostering an improper emotional relationship with Patients A and B, but not C,and that actions with all three were sexually motivated. He denies knowing the women were vulnerable due to Patient A’s body dysmorphia, Patient B’s low self-esteem and Patient C’s anxiety. The surgeon, currently suspended, could be struck off if his fitness to practise is deemed to be impaired. The tribunal continues.

