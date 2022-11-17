Police in urgent hunt for home invaders who threaten woman

Investigating the incident, Detective Sergeant Cerith Jones said: “The community will be appalled by this awful incident and I know many people will want to reach out and help us identify them.

“I urge local people to please check your doorbell and dash cam footage for any material that could assist us. If you were in the vicinity and saw two men acting suspiciously, or running away, we want to hear from you.

“The young woman was terrified and it is imperative that we catch the men responsible.”

Police have explained they will be conducting extra patrols in the next coming days to reassure locals.

More to follow…