Prince William hits back at Michael Sheen amid World Cup row





Prince William, 40, explained his support towards Wales and England’s football squads after being criticised for presenting England players with their shirts for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Michael Sheen was among the Prince of Wales’ most high-profile critics, with the Welsh actor questioning if the royal should hold the title.

Prince William explained where his loyalty lies during a recent visit to the Welsh Parliament, as he told Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd that he will support “both” teams in Fifa 2022. “I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose,” William said, according to The Herald. William went on to explain that when it comes to rugby, he even prefers the Welsh team over the English squad. He added: “I’ve supported England since I’ve been quite small, but I support Welsh rugby and that’s my kind of way of doing it.

“I happily support Wales over England in the rugby.” The comments come after Michael dubbed William’s visit to the England team’s training centre on Monday “entirely inappropriate” in a Twitter rant. He wrote: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable – but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at the same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? “Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales.”

The tweet sparked debate among football and royal fans, with some criticising the actor’s approach, while others agreed with his stance. Mademoiselle tweeted: “The world understands this conflict, but I think it is appropriate, he is a well-trained military leader, he was born for this position and should be respected as such by everyone, the prince is indeed, an honorable man with so much to give to his people. Give him a chance.” STC commented: “So the President of the English FA can’t wish good luck to the FA’s representative side for the World’s biggest tournament? Oh dear, that all feels a bit desperate.” Lord Love Rocket typed: “If that’s all your worried about right now, your doing ok Michael. DON’T MISS…

“I mean there is war, cost of living crisis, homelessness, nurses and teachers pay issues, people can’t afford to heat their homes. Surely you can make better use of your platform.” (sic) Sion added: “William is English and should proudly support England. No problem or bitterness with it. “I don’t need him supporting Wales out of duty. Let’s drop farce and pretence of title of PoW, allow William to be himself.”

