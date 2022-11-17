QT audience member slams football supporters for ‘endorsing’ World Cup

England and Wales will kick off their FIFA World Cup campaigns in Qatar on Monday. Both Home Nations will face each other on November 29 in what could be a key Group B fixture.

Despite increased excitement on both sides of the River Severn, two BBC Question Time audience members voiced concern about the tournament being held in Qatar.

Doha has faced protests over poor conditions for stadium workers and its stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

An audience member said: “We are hearing a lot of people saying, ‘You know I feel very bad about, it’s really awful but I’m going to watch it’.

“But we are just ignoring it by doing that. I don’t think you can have both of those options.

JUST IN: ‘Rejoin the single market!’ BBC QT audience members slam Tories over ‘Brexit disaster’