Queen Camilla recycles glam navy dress for Buckingham Palace reception

The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English tweeted: “The Queen Consort is holding a reception for winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 at Buckingham Palace to recognise young and talented writers from across the Commonwealth.

“She is expected to pay tribute to the power of literacy in bringing people together.”

But as well as promoting reading and writing at today’s function, Camilla paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, the Queen.

Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, said on Twitter: “Queen Camilla has paid tribute to ‘my dear mother-in-law, Her late Majesty who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all’ in her first speech as Queen Consort at a reception for winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth essay competition”.