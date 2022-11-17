Queen suffered three major mishaps on wedding day

The Queen and Prince Philip married on November 20, 1947, when both were known as Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. The couple tied the knot at the historic venue of Westminster Abbey, and they later waved to the crowds of the capital from the Buckingham Palace balcony as newlyweds. While all appeared OK in official photographs, the Queen suffered mishaps to do with her wedding jewellery and flowers throughout the big day.
The Queen’s tiara crisis
The Queen famously wore Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara for her wedding in 1947, a spiked diamond diadem that belonged to her grandmother Queen Mary.
While the then Princess was a vision on her big day, crisis had struck just hours earlier when she was getting ready.
Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara had snapped, meaning it had to be rushed to the jeweller Garrard to be fixed.
“According to Queen Victoria’s 1896 jewellery inventory, one necklace belonged to Queen Anne, the last Stuart monarch, and one belonged to Queen Caroline, the wife of King George II.
“Despite being separate pieces with individual clasps, the necklaces are generally worn together as a pair, resembling a double-strand pearl necklace – the Queen Anne is strung with 46 pearls, whilst the Queen Caroline has 50 pearls.
“This wasn’t the last royal jewellery mishap and several have happened since – including Princess Diana wearing her Art Deco diamond and emerald choker from Queen Elizabeth II as a headband to her birthday celebrations.
“I’d estimate the pair to have a collective value of $30,000 (£25,400).”
