Queen suffered three major mishaps on wedding day

The Queen and Prince Philip married on November 20, 1947, when both were known as Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. The couple tied the knot at the historic venue of Westminster Abbey, and they later waved to the crowds of the capital from the Buckingham Palace balcony as newlyweds. While all appeared OK in official photographs, the Queen suffered mishaps to do with her wedding jewellery and flowers throughout the big day.

The Queen’s tiara crisis

The Queen famously wore Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara for her wedding in 1947, a spiked diamond diadem that belonged to her grandmother Queen Mary.

While the then Princess was a vision on her big day, crisis had struck just hours earlier when she was getting ready.

Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara had snapped, meaning it had to be rushed to the jeweller Garrard to be fixed.

READ MORE: Three tiaras royals won’t wear again – including Princess Margaret’s