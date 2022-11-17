Queen’s corgi Susan played key role in wedding with Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth’s corgi Susan played a key role in her wedding with Prince Philip, a report has claimed. The late monarch and her husband tied the knot at Westminster Abbey 75 years ago. Caroline Perry, who released The Corgi and the Queen, revealed how Elizabeth’s four-legged friend played a secret role on her special day.

As the royal couple rode in a carriage on the way to their honeymoon, Susan was stowed away under a rug with a hot water bottle to keep her warm.

The Pembroke corgi joined the then newlyweds when they hopped on at Waterloo Station for a train bound for Hampshire.

The Queen was surrounded by corgis throughout her childhood and subsequent reign.

Susan was given to her by her father King George VI on her 18th birthday.

