Rafael Nadal happy for Novak Djokovic after Australian Open ban lifted

Rafael Nadal has said he is happy for Novak Djokovic after his three-year ban from entering Australia was overturned meaning he can take part in the Australian Open in 2023. The Wimbledon champion originally received the ban after he was deported over his vaccination status before the tournament earlier this year but will now have the opportunity to fight for his tenth title in Melbourne.

Djokovic was deported on the eve of the tournament in 2022 after his visa was cancelled twice after the authorities ruled his presence would ‘excite anti-vax sentiment’ in the country. All people deported from Australia automatically get banned from returning to the country for three years but have the right to apply for an appeal.

The 35-year-old appealed the ban and found out on Tuesday that he had been successful. He will now have the opportunity to fight for the trophy again in 2023, with Nadal likely to be one of his closest challengers. The Spaniard took advantage of Djokovic’s absence this year to take the title, beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the final.

Nadal has now responded to the Serbian’s ban being overturned suggesting it is the best possible news.