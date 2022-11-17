Reforming the planning system must not come at the cost of the environment

Devising solutions that reconcile competing priorities require a robust process of assessment across social, economic and environmental spheres. This is the everyday business of the planning system which, for the very largest schemes, is governed by a statutory process of environmental impact assessment (EIA).

This involves a detailed technical assessment of how negative environmental effects can be mitigated before a development proposal is judged to be acceptable.

That’s not to say that the existing system is perfect.

The EIA regulations, currently handed down from EU directives, have long been condemned for the length, complexity and opacity of assessments required – a criticism which extends to the plethora of technical information required to accompany any planning application.

Combined with a lengthy decision-making process, which often stretches well beyond the statutory timescales set by planning law, this leads to the perception that planning regulations are no more than unnecessary red tape, precluding delivery of the economic growth, jobs and homes that society urgently needs.

While some have welcomed the government’s emphasis on deregulation as a much-needed rethinking of an overcomplicated process, this approach has also been roundly criticised.

“At its best, the planning system provides mediation of the built environment by working through the inevitable trade-offs between various economic, social and environmental priorities for development”

Ecological conservation groups have dubbed proposals for Investment Zones, whereby businesses will benefit from time-limited tax incentives and streamlined planning rules, as an “attack on nature”, fearing this will result in the removal of basic environmental site protections.

Meanwhile, those within the planning profession have reiterated the importance of a balance between deregulation and the key environmental protections and targets contained within the current planning framework.

Many have also suggested that rather than the complexities of the planning system, it is the persistent under-resourcing of planning departments which leaves local authorities unable to meet reasonable timescales for decision-making, and the influence of politics.

Political uncertainty has presented an additional barrier to the preparation of up-to-date local plans, which should encourage housing delivery and economic growth, while also incorporating ambitious sustainability targets and appropriate environmental protection. In these cases, a lack of firm policy and action is undercutting the role that planners play, and means the scales are tipping away from environmental responsibility for development.

The gathering of world leaders earlier this month at COP27 climate conference highlights that we cannot ignore environmental outcomes when considering the effective delivery of economic growth, jobs and homes. In this context, planning should not be seen as ‘red tape’.

Rather, at its best, the planning system provides mediation of the built environment by working through the inevitable trade-offs between various economic, social and environmental priorities for development.

Just how this balance lies is a matter for debate, but one that is essential if we are to make meaningful progress in our response to the climate emergency.

What is clear is that any attempt to address flaws within the planning system must retain the importance of environmental protection – alongside the wider needs of society – at its heart.

Rachel Hough, senior town planner, BDP