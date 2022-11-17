Relationship between red blood cell aggregation and dextran molecular mass – Scientific Reports

Weisel, J. W. & Litvinov, R. I. Red blood cells: the forgotten player in hemostasis and thrombosis. J. Thromb. Haemost. 17(2), 271–282 (2019). Google Scholar

Litvinov, R. I. & Weisel, J. W. Role of red blood cells in haemostasis and thrombosis. ISBT Sci. Ser. 12(1), 176–183 (2017). Google Scholar

Nader, E. et al. Increased blood viscosity and red blood cell aggregation in patients with COVID-19. Am. J. Hematol. 97(3), 283–292 (2022). Google Scholar

Ducastel, M. et al. Oxidative stress and inflammatory biomarkers for the prediction of severity and ICU admission in unselected patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 22(14), 7462 (2021). Google Scholar

Ponder, E. On Sedimentation and rouleaux formation – II. Exp. Physiol. 16, 173–194 (1926).

Szołna-Chodór A., Bosek M., Grzegorzewski B. Kinetics of red blood cell rouleaux formation studied by light scattering. J. Biomed. Opt. 2015; 20(2), 025001-18 (2015).

Kernick, D., Jay, A. W., Rowlands, S. & Skibo, L. Experiments on rouleau formation. Can. J. Physiol. Pharmacol. 51(9), 690–699 (1953).

Samsel, R. W. & Perelson, A. S. Kinetics of rouleau formation. II. Reversible reactions. Biophys. J. 45(4), 805–824 (1984). Google Scholar

Barshtein, G., Tamir, I. & Yedgar, S. Red blood cell rouleaux formation in dextran solution: dependence on polymer conformation. Eur. Biophys. J. 27, 177–181 (1998). Google Scholar

Kernick, D., Jay, A. W. & Rowlands, S. Erythrocyte settling. Can. J. Physiol. Pharmacol. 52(6), 1167–1177 (1974). Google Scholar

Pop, C. V. L. & Neamtu, S. Aggregation of red blood cells in suspension: study by light-scattering technique at small angle. J. Biomed. Opt. 13(4), 041308 (2008). Google Scholar

Shvartsman, L. D. & Fine, I. Optical transmission of blood: effect of erythrocyte aggregation. IEEE Trans. Biomed. Eng. 50(8), 1026–1033 (2003). Google Scholar

Ong, P. K. et al. Study of time-dependent characteristics of a syllectogram in the presence of aggregation inhibition. Int. J. Precis. Eng. Manuf. 13(3), 421–428 (2012).

Neu, B., Wenby, R. & Meiselman, H. J. Effects of dextran molecular weight on red blood cell aggregation. Biophys. J. 95, 3059–3065 (2008). Google Scholar

Lim, B. & Cobbold, R. S. C. On the relation between aggregation, packing and the backscattered ultrasound signal for whole blood. Ultrasound Med. Biol. 25(9), 1395–1405 (1999). Google Scholar

Snabre, P., Haider, L. & Boynard, M. Ultrasound and light scattering from a suspension of reversible fractal clusters in shear flow. Eur. Phys. J. E. 1, 41–53 (2000). Google Scholar

Haider, L., Snabre, P. & Boynard, M. Rheology and ultrasound scattering from aggregated red cell suspensions in shear flow. Biophys. J. 87, 2322–2334 (2004). Google Scholar

Pribush, A., Zilberman-Kravits, D. & Meyerstein, N. The mechanism of the dextran-induced red blood cell aggregation. Eur. Biophys. J. 36, 85–94 (2007). Google Scholar

Steffen, P., Verdier, C. & Wagner, C. Quantification of depletion-induced adhesion of red blood cells. Phys. Rev. Lett. 110(1), 018102 (2013). Google Scholar

Buxbaum, K., Evans, E. & Brooks, D. E. Quantitation of surface affinities of red blood cells in dextran solutions and plasma. Biochemistry 21, 3235–3239 (1982). Google Scholar

Barshtein, G., Wajnblum, D. & Yedgar, S. Kinetics of linear rouleaux formation studied by visual monitoring of red cell dynamic organization. Biophys. J. 78(5), 2470–2474 (2000). Google Scholar

Kang, M. Z., Zeng, Y. J. & Liu, J. G. Fractal research on red blood cell aggregation. Clin. Hemorheol. Microcirc. 22, 229–236 (2000). Google Scholar

Rapa, A., Oancea, S. & Creanga, D. Fractal dimensions in red blood cells. Turk. J. Vet. Anim. Sci. 29, 1247–1253 (2005).

Kempczyński, A., Bosek, M. & Grzegorzewski, B. Fluctuations in settling velocity of red blood cell aggregates. Opt. Appl. 44(3), 365–373 (2014).

Kempczyński, A. & Grzegorzewski, B. Estimation of red blood cell aggregate velocity during sedimentation using the Hough transform. Opt. Commun. 281(21), 5487–5491 (2008). Google Scholar

Grzegorzewski B., Kempczyński A. Blood aggregate size and velocity during blood sedimentation [abstract]. Proceedings SPIE 6254, Seventh International Conference on Correlation Optics, 62541H (2006).

Szołna-Chodór, A., Bosek, M. & Grzegorzewski, B. Effect of glucose on formation of three dimensional aggregates of red blood cells. Ser. Biomech. 29(4), 20–26 (2015).

Bosek, M., Szołna-Chodór, A., Antonova, N. & Grzegorzewski, B. The fractal dimension of red blood cell aggregates in dextran 70 solutions. Opt. Appl. 48(3), 477–488 (2018). Google Scholar

Fenech, M., Garcia, D., Meiselman, H. J. & Cloutier, G. A particle dynamic model of red blood cell aggregation kinetics. Ann. Biomed. Eng. 37(11), 2299–2309 (2009). Google Scholar

Samsel R. W., Perelson S. Kinetics of rouleau formation. I. A mass action approach with geometric features. Biophys. J. 37(2), 493–514 (1982).

Rad, S. & Neu, B. Impact of cellular properties on red cell-red cell affinity in plasma-like suspensions. Eur. Phys. J. E. 30, 135–140 (2009). Google Scholar

Neu, B. & Meiselman, J. Depletion-mediated red blood cell aggregation in polymer solutions. Biophys. J. 83, 2482–2490 (2002). Google Scholar

Nehring, A., Shendruk, T. N. & de Haan, H. W. Morphology of depletant-induced erythrocyte aggregates. Soft Matter 14, 8160–8171 (2018). Google Scholar

Heath, A. R., Bahri, P. A., Fawell, P. D. & Farrow, J. B. Polymer flocculation of calcite: relating the aggregate size to the settling rate. AIChE J. 52(6), 1987–1994 (2006).

Karathanos, V. T. & Saravacos, G. D. Porosity and pore size distribution of starch materials. J. Food Eng. 18(3), 259–280 (1993).

Velev, O. D., Tessier, P. M., Lenhoff, A. M. & Kaler, E. W. A class of porous metallic nanostructures. Nature 401, 548 (1999). Google Scholar

Johnson, C. P., Li, X. Y. & Logan, B. E. Settling velocities of fractal aggregates. Environ. Sci. Technol. 30, 1911–1918 (1996). Google Scholar

Bäumler, H., Neu, B., Donath, E. & Kiesewetter, H. Basic phenomena of red blood cell rouleaux formation. Biorheology 36, 439–442 (1999). Google Scholar

Brust, M. et al. The plasma protein fibrinogen stabilizes clusters of red blood cells in microcapillary flows. Sci. Rep. 4, 1–6 (2014).

Flormann, D. et al. The buckling instability of aggregating red blood cells. Sci. Rep. 7, 1–10 (2017). Google Scholar

Flormann, D., Schirra, K., Podgorski, T. & Wagner, C. On the rheology of red blood cell suspensions with different amounts of dextran: separating the effect of aggregation and increase in viscosity of the suspending phase. Rheol. Acta 55, 477–483 (2016). Google Scholar

Richardson, J. F. & Zaki, W. N. Sedimentation and fluidization: part I. Chem. Eng. Res. Des. 32, 35–53 (1954). Google Scholar

Ou, H., Huang, Z., Mo, Z. & Xiao, J. The characteristics and roles of advanced oxidation protein products in atherosclerosis. Cardiovasc. Toxicol. 17, 1–12 (2017). Google Scholar

Colombo, G. et al. A central role for intermolecular dityrosine cross-linking of fibrinogen in high molecular weight advanced oxidation protein product (AOPP) formation. Biochim. Biophys. Acta 1850, 1–12 (2015). Google Scholar

Piwowar, A. Biochemical and clinical aspects of advanced oxidation protein products in kidney diseases and metabolic disturbances. Postepy Hig. Med. Dosw. 68, 179–190 (2014).

Komosinska-Vassev, K. et al. Age- and gender-related alteration in plasma advanced oxidation protein products (AOPP) and glycosaminoglycan (GAG) concentrations in physiological ageing. Clin. Chem. Lab. Med. 50, 557–563 (2012). Google Scholar

Maciejczyk, M., Zalewska, A. & Ładny, J. R. Salivary antioxidant barrier, redox status, and oxidative damage to proteins and lipids in healthy children, adults, and the elderly. Oxid. Med. Cell. Longev. 2019, 4393460 (2019). Google Scholar

Kundaktepe, B. P. et al. The evaluation of oxidative stress parameters in breast and colon cancer. Medicine 100, e25104 (2021). Google Scholar

Zalewska, A. et al. Salivary gland dysfunction and salivary redox imbalance in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Sci. Rep. 11, 23904 (2021). Google Scholar

Ammar, M. et al. Relationship of oxidative stress in the resistance to imatinib in Tunisian patients with chronic myeloid leukemia: A retrospective study. J. Clin. Lab. Anal. 34, e23050 (2020). Google Scholar

Gillespie, A. H. & Doctor, A. Red blood cell contribution to hemostasis. Front. Pediatr. 9, 629824 (2021). Google Scholar

Byrnes, J. R. & Wolberg, A. S. Red blood cells in thrombosis. Blood 130, 1795–1799 (2017). Google Scholar

Loyer, C. et al. Impairment of neutrophil functions and homeostasis in COVID-19 patients: association with disease severity. Crit. Care 26, 1–16 (2022).

Schimke, L. F. et al. Severe COVID-19 shares a common neutrophil activation signature with other acute inflammatory states. Cells 11, (2022).

Ekstedt, S. et al. A prolonged innate systemic immune response in COVID-19. Sci. Rep. 12, 1–9 (2022).

Arcanjo, A. et al. The emerging role of neutrophil extracellular traps in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (COVID-19). Sci. Rep. 10, 1–11 (2020).

Ulfig, A. & Leichert, L. I. The effects of neutrophil-generated hypochlorous acid and other hypohalous acids on host and pathogens. Cell. Mol. Life Sci. 78, 385–414 (2020). Google Scholar

Colombo, G. et al. Thiol oxidation and di-tyrosine formation in human plasma proteins induced by inflammatory concentrations of hypochlorous acid. J. Proteomics 152, 22–32 (2017). Google Scholar

Wybranowski, T. et al. Study of albumin oxidation in COVID-19 pneumonia patients: possible mechanisms and consequences. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 23, 10103 (2022). Google Scholar

Qiang, M. et al. Autofluorescence of MDA-modified proteins as an in vitro and in vivo probe in oxidative stress analysis. Protein Cell 5, 484–487 (2014). Google Scholar

Moldogazieva, N. T., Mokhosoev, I. M., Mel’Nikova, T. I., Porozov, Y. B., Terentiev, A. A. Oxidative stress and advanced lipoxidation and glycation end products (ALEs and AGEs) in aging and age-related diseases. Oxid. Med. Cell. Longev. 2019, 3085756 (2019).

Zhong, S. et al. An update on lipid oxidation and inflammation in cardiovascular diseases. Free Radic. Biol. Med. 144, 266–278 (2019). Google Scholar

Negre-Salvayre, A. et al. Pathological aspects of lipid peroxidation. Free Radic. Res. 44, 1125–1171 (2010). Google Scholar

Akoumianaki, E., Vaporidi, K., Bolaki, M. & Georgopoulos, D. Happy or silent hypoxia in COVID-19-A misnomer born in the pandemic era. Front. Physiol. 12, 745634 (2021). Google Scholar

Zhao, Y. et al. ALDH2 (Aldehyde Dehydrogenase 2) protects against hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension. Arterioscler. Thromb. Vasc. Biol. 39, 2303–2319 (2019). Google Scholar

Schmidt, H., Grune, T., Müller, R., Siems, W. G. & Wauer, R. R. Increased levels of lipid peroxidation products malondialdehyde and 4-hydroxynonenal after perinatal hypoxia. Pediatr. Res. 40, 15–20 (1996). Google Scholar

Martín-Fernández, M. et al. Lipid peroxidation as a hallmark of severity in COVID-19 patients. Redox Biol. 48, (2021).