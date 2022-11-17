Relationship between red blood cell aggregation and dextran molecular mass – Scientific Reports

Weisel, J. W. & Litvinov, R. I. Red blood cells: the forgotten player in hemostasis and thrombosis. J. Thromb. Haemost. 17(2), 271–282 (2019).
Google Scholar
Litvinov, R. I. & Weisel, J. W. Role of red blood cells in haemostasis and thrombosis. ISBT Sci. Ser. 12(1), 176–183 (2017).
Google Scholar
Nader, E. et al. Increased blood viscosity and red blood cell aggregation in patients with COVID-19. Am. J. Hematol. 97(3), 283–292 (2022).
Google Scholar
Ducastel, M. et al. Oxidative stress and inflammatory biomarkers for the prediction of severity and ICU admission in unselected patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 22(14), 7462 (2021).
Google Scholar
Ponder, E. On Sedimentation and rouleaux formation – II. Exp. Physiol. 16, 173–194 (1926).
Szołna-Chodór A., Bosek M., Grzegorzewski B. Kinetics of red blood cell rouleaux formation studied by light scattering. J. Biomed. Opt. 2015; 20(2), 025001-18 (2015).
Kernick, D., Jay, A. W., Rowlands, S. & Skibo, L. Experiments on rouleau formation. Can. J. Physiol. Pharmacol. 51(9), 690–699 (1953).
Samsel, R. W. & Perelson, A. S. Kinetics of rouleau formation. II. Reversible reactions. Biophys. J. 45(4), 805–824 (1984).
Google Scholar
Barshtein, G., Tamir, I. & Yedgar, S. Red blood cell rouleaux formation in dextran solution: dependence on polymer conformation. Eur. Biophys. J. 27, 177–181 (1998).
Google Scholar
Kernick, D., Jay, A. W. & Rowlands, S. Erythrocyte settling. Can. J. Physiol. Pharmacol. 52(6), 1167–1177 (1974).
Google Scholar
Pop, C. V. L. & Neamtu, S. Aggregation of red blood cells in suspension: study by light-scattering technique at small angle. J. Biomed. Opt. 13(4), 041308 (2008).
Google Scholar
Shvartsman, L. D. & Fine, I. Optical transmission of blood: effect of erythrocyte aggregation. IEEE Trans. Biomed. Eng. 50(8), 1026–1033 (2003).
Google Scholar
Ong, P. K. et al. Study of time-dependent characteristics of a syllectogram in the presence of aggregation inhibition. Int. J. Precis. Eng. Manuf. 13(3), 421–428 (2012).
Neu, B., Wenby, R. & Meiselman, H. J. Effects of dextran molecular weight on red blood cell aggregation. Biophys. J. 95, 3059–3065 (2008).
Google Scholar
Lim, B. & Cobbold, R. S. C. On the relation between aggregation, packing and the backscattered ultrasound signal for whole blood. Ultrasound Med. Biol. 25(9), 1395–1405 (1999).
Google Scholar
Snabre, P., Haider, L. & Boynard, M. Ultrasound and light scattering from a suspension of reversible fractal clusters in shear flow. Eur. Phys. J. E. 1, 41–53 (2000).
Google Scholar
Haider, L., Snabre, P. & Boynard, M. Rheology and ultrasound scattering from aggregated red cell suspensions in shear flow. Biophys. J. 87, 2322–2334 (2004).
Google Scholar
Pribush, A., Zilberman-Kravits, D. & Meyerstein, N. The mechanism of the dextran-induced red blood cell aggregation. Eur. Biophys. J. 36, 85–94 (2007).
Google Scholar
Steffen, P., Verdier, C. & Wagner, C. Quantification of depletion-induced adhesion of red blood cells. Phys. Rev. Lett. 110(1), 018102 (2013).
Google Scholar
Buxbaum, K., Evans, E. & Brooks, D. E. Quantitation of surface affinities of red blood cells in dextran solutions and plasma. Biochemistry 21, 3235–3239 (1982).
Google Scholar
Barshtein, G., Wajnblum, D. & Yedgar, S. Kinetics of linear rouleaux formation studied by visual monitoring of red cell dynamic organization. Biophys. J. 78(5), 2470–2474 (2000).
Google Scholar
Kang, M. Z., Zeng, Y. J. & Liu, J. G. Fractal research on red blood cell aggregation. Clin. Hemorheol. Microcirc. 22, 229–236 (2000).
Google Scholar
Rapa, A., Oancea, S. & Creanga, D. Fractal dimensions in red blood cells. Turk. J. Vet. Anim. Sci. 29, 1247–1253 (2005).
Kempczyński, A., Bosek, M. & Grzegorzewski, B. Fluctuations in settling velocity of red blood cell aggregates. Opt. Appl. 44(3), 365–373 (2014).
Kempczyński, A. & Grzegorzewski, B. Estimation of red blood cell aggregate velocity during sedimentation using the Hough transform. Opt. Commun. 281(21), 5487–5491 (2008).
Google Scholar
Grzegorzewski B., Kempczyński A. Blood aggregate size and velocity during blood sedimentation [abstract]. Proceedings SPIE 6254, Seventh International Conference on Correlation Optics, 62541H (2006).
Szołna-Chodór, A., Bosek, M. & Grzegorzewski, B. Effect of glucose on formation of three dimensional aggregates of red blood cells. Ser. Biomech. 29(4), 20–26 (2015).
Bosek, M., Szołna-Chodór, A., Antonova, N. & Grzegorzewski, B. The fractal dimension of red blood cell aggregates in dextran 70 solutions. Opt. Appl. 48(3), 477–488 (2018).
Google Scholar
Fenech, M., Garcia, D., Meiselman, H. J. & Cloutier, G. A particle dynamic model of red blood cell aggregation kinetics. Ann. Biomed. Eng. 37(11), 2299–2309 (2009).
Google Scholar
Samsel R. W., Perelson S. Kinetics of rouleau formation. I. A mass action approach with geometric features. Biophys. J. 37(2), 493–514 (1982).
Rad, S. & Neu, B. Impact of cellular properties on red cell-red cell affinity in plasma-like suspensions. Eur. Phys. J. E. 30, 135–140 (2009).
Google Scholar
Neu, B. & Meiselman, J. Depletion-mediated red blood cell aggregation in polymer solutions. Biophys. J. 83, 2482–2490 (2002).
Google Scholar
Nehring, A., Shendruk, T. N. & de Haan, H. W. Morphology of depletant-induced erythrocyte aggregates. Soft Matter 14, 8160–8171 (2018).
Google Scholar
Heath, A. R., Bahri, P. A., Fawell, P. D. & Farrow, J. B. Polymer flocculation of calcite: relating the aggregate size to the settling rate. AIChE J. 52(6), 1987–1994 (2006).
Karathanos, V. T. & Saravacos, G. D. Porosity and pore size distribution of starch materials. J. Food Eng. 18(3), 259–280 (1993).
Velev, O. D., Tessier, P. M., Lenhoff, A. M. & Kaler, E. W. A class of porous metallic nanostructures. Nature 401, 548 (1999).
Google Scholar
Johnson, C. P., Li, X. Y. & Logan, B. E. Settling velocities of fractal aggregates. Environ. Sci. Technol. 30, 1911–1918 (1996).
Google Scholar
Bäumler, H., Neu, B., Donath, E. & Kiesewetter, H. Basic phenomena of red blood cell rouleaux formation. Biorheology 36, 439–442 (1999).
Google Scholar
Brust, M. et al. The plasma protein fibrinogen stabilizes clusters of red blood cells in microcapillary flows. Sci. Rep. 4, 1–6 (2014).
Flormann, D. et al. The buckling instability of aggregating red blood cells. Sci. Rep. 7, 1–10 (2017).
Google Scholar
Flormann, D., Schirra, K., Podgorski, T. & Wagner, C. On the rheology of red blood cell suspensions with different amounts of dextran: separating the effect of aggregation and increase in viscosity of the suspending phase. Rheol. Acta 55, 477–483 (2016).
Google Scholar
Richardson, J. F. & Zaki, W. N. Sedimentation and fluidization: part I. Chem. Eng. Res. Des. 32, 35–53 (1954).
Google Scholar
Ou, H., Huang, Z., Mo, Z. & Xiao, J. The characteristics and roles of advanced oxidation protein products in atherosclerosis. Cardiovasc. Toxicol. 17, 1–12 (2017).
Google Scholar
Colombo, G. et al. A central role for intermolecular dityrosine cross-linking of fibrinogen in high molecular weight advanced oxidation protein product (AOPP) formation. Biochim. Biophys. Acta 1850, 1–12 (2015).
Google Scholar
Piwowar, A. Biochemical and clinical aspects of advanced oxidation protein products in kidney diseases and metabolic disturbances. Postepy Hig. Med. Dosw. 68, 179–190 (2014).
Komosinska-Vassev, K. et al. Age- and gender-related alteration in plasma advanced oxidation protein products (AOPP) and glycosaminoglycan (GAG) concentrations in physiological ageing. Clin. Chem. Lab. Med. 50, 557–563 (2012).
Google Scholar
Maciejczyk, M., Zalewska, A. & Ładny, J. R. Salivary antioxidant barrier, redox status, and oxidative damage to proteins and lipids in healthy children, adults, and the elderly. Oxid. Med. Cell. Longev. 2019, 4393460 (2019).
Google Scholar
Kundaktepe, B. P. et al. The evaluation of oxidative stress parameters in breast and colon cancer. Medicine 100, e25104 (2021).
Google Scholar
Zalewska, A. et al. Salivary gland dysfunction and salivary redox imbalance in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Sci. Rep. 11, 23904 (2021).
Google Scholar
Ammar, M. et al. Relationship of oxidative stress in the resistance to imatinib in Tunisian patients with chronic myeloid leukemia: A retrospective study. J. Clin. Lab. Anal. 34, e23050 (2020).
Google Scholar
Gillespie, A. H. & Doctor, A. Red blood cell contribution to hemostasis. Front. Pediatr. 9, 629824 (2021).
Google Scholar
Byrnes, J. R. & Wolberg, A. S. Red blood cells in thrombosis. Blood 130, 1795–1799 (2017).
Google Scholar
Loyer, C. et al. Impairment of neutrophil functions and homeostasis in COVID-19 patients: association with disease severity. Crit. Care 26, 1–16 (2022).
Schimke, L. F. et al. Severe COVID-19 shares a common neutrophil activation signature with other acute inflammatory states. Cells 11, (2022).
Ekstedt, S. et al. A prolonged innate systemic immune response in COVID-19. Sci. Rep. 12, 1–9 (2022).
Arcanjo, A. et al. The emerging role of neutrophil extracellular traps in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (COVID-19). Sci. Rep. 10, 1–11 (2020).
Ulfig, A. & Leichert, L. I. The effects of neutrophil-generated hypochlorous acid and other hypohalous acids on host and pathogens. Cell. Mol. Life Sci. 78, 385–414 (2020).
Google Scholar
Colombo, G. et al. Thiol oxidation and di-tyrosine formation in human plasma proteins induced by inflammatory concentrations of hypochlorous acid. J. Proteomics 152, 22–32 (2017).
Google Scholar
Wybranowski, T. et al. Study of albumin oxidation in COVID-19 pneumonia patients: possible mechanisms and consequences. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 23, 10103 (2022).
Google Scholar
Qiang, M. et al. Autofluorescence of MDA-modified proteins as an in vitro and in vivo probe in oxidative stress analysis. Protein Cell 5, 484–487 (2014).
Google Scholar
Moldogazieva, N. T., Mokhosoev, I. M., Mel’Nikova, T. I., Porozov, Y. B., Terentiev, A. A. Oxidative stress and advanced lipoxidation and glycation end products (ALEs and AGEs) in aging and age-related diseases. Oxid. Med. Cell. Longev. 2019, 3085756 (2019).
Zhong, S. et al. An update on lipid oxidation and inflammation in cardiovascular diseases. Free Radic. Biol. Med. 144, 266–278 (2019).
Google Scholar
Negre-Salvayre, A. et al. Pathological aspects of lipid peroxidation. Free Radic. Res. 44, 1125–1171 (2010).
Google Scholar
Akoumianaki, E., Vaporidi, K., Bolaki, M. & Georgopoulos, D. Happy or silent hypoxia in COVID-19-A misnomer born in the pandemic era. Front. Physiol. 12, 745634 (2021).
Google Scholar
Zhao, Y. et al. ALDH2 (Aldehyde Dehydrogenase 2) protects against hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension. Arterioscler. Thromb. Vasc. Biol. 39, 2303–2319 (2019).
Google Scholar
Schmidt, H., Grune, T., Müller, R., Siems, W. G. & Wauer, R. R. Increased levels of lipid peroxidation products malondialdehyde and 4-hydroxynonenal after perinatal hypoxia. Pediatr. Res. 40, 15–20 (1996).
Google Scholar
Martín-Fernández, M. et al. Lipid peroxidation as a hallmark of severity in COVID-19 patients. Redox Biol. 48, (2021).
Žarković, N. et al. Preliminary findings on the association of the lipid peroxidation product 4-hydroxynonenal with the lethal outcome of aggressive COVID-19. Antioxidants 10, 1341 (2021).
Google Scholar
Source link