Republic of Ireland vs Norway: International friendly preview and prediction

With neither side going to the World Cup, the clash will give both teams a chance to set their stock for the upcoming Euros qualifiers.

For Norway in particular, the game represents a glimpse into life without the absent Erling Haaland.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Republic of Ireland vs Norway is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off tonight, Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch Republic of Ireland vs Norway

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.40pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via the Sky Go app.

Republic of Ireland vs Norway team news

Stephen Kenny is without Troy Parrott and Jason Knight.

Haaland is the big absentee for the visitors as he will be rested for the match.

Republic of Ireland vs Norway prediction

The two teams could hardly be blamed for treating this friendly a little less seriously ahead of a mid-season break.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Republic of Ireland wins: 7

Draws: 8

Norway wins: 3

Republic of Ireland vs Norway match odds

Republic of Ireland: 7/4

Draw: 2/1

Norway: 17/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).