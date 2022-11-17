Resecurity and HAMI Security partner to protect private and public sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Help Net Security

Resecurity and HAMI Security partnership will allow HAMI Security to offer a cyber threat intelligence (CTI), dark web monitoring (DWM), digital risk management (DRM), fraud prevention (FP) and identity protection (IDP) products to consumer and enterprise organizations.

The comprehensive portfolio of solutions will accelerate specialized offerings for MSSPs/ISPs and large enterprise customers looking to streamline their cybersecurity operations across their environment.

Following the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda, this partnership is in line with the KSA’s initiative to attract the cybersecurity professionals and technologies enabling effective defense of the Kingdom from the advanced cyberattacks and new security challenges originating from dark web actors and nation-state groups.

To comply with Saudi data protection regulations, Resecurity delivers solutions via Oracle Marketplace and Oracle Cloud. Oracle Cloud includes a data center in Jeddah which is approved for on-premises deployment options with full data retention within the region.

Oracle is a certified Level 1 cloud provider, as defined by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) in Saudi Arabia. Since Resecurity solutions are hosted in the country, they are aligned with the Kingdom’s Cloud Computing Regulatory Framework (CCRF) and compliant with the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) security models which makes them positioned and compliant for implementation under Saudi regulations.

Resecurity’s dynamic “cloud-first” strategy is highlighted by the availability of Resecurity products via Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Amazon AWS available across variety of regions.

To reduce fragmentation, Resecurity is following a unified platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model, combining critical components of security service edge (SSE) and scalable data lake containing a massive volume of actionable cyber threat intelligence data and associated telemetry useful for implementation into security information and event management (SIEM), security operations center (SOC), cyber fusion center (CFS) and third-party systems and applications.

Resecurity delivers 365/24/7 protection across enterprise ecosystem covering apps, services, networks, cloud, and users leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), data science and machine learning (ML).

“Resecurity is providing state-of-art cybersecurity and risk management solutions to combat the emerging threats targeting the industry. This year, we achieved phenomenal success in protecting major financial institutions and their customers from fraudulent activity, and successfully safeguarding major enterprises across key market verticals in Saudi Arabia,” said Eyad Ismail Hashash, CEO of HAMI – Advanced ICT Digital Security Co.

“The strong alliance with our partners from HAMI Security highlights our mutual dedication, responsibility and commitment to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the mission of protecting private and public sectors from complex cybersecurity threats and new security challenges,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Los Angeles based Resecurity (USA).

The partnership, announced at Blackhat MEA 2022, during a time in which experts are forecasting that 82% of enterprises are vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, making the implementation of effective cyber threat intelligence (CTI) and third-party risk management (TPRM) even more critical.