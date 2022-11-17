Ronaldo admits he would be ‘happy’ to see Arsenal win Premier League

Among a host of other contentious topics, Ronaldo was asked by Talk TV host Morgan whether he would like to see Arsenal go all the way in 2022/23.

Things have been up and down during his first few months in charge, but United appear to be some way off challenging the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for this year’s Premier League crown. After their win against Wolves on Sunday, the Gunners will sit five points clear over the next six weeks while United remain within striking distance of the top four.

Some United fans may have held out hope for a title challenge this campaign. Erik ten Hag was appointed at the start of the summer with a stellar reputation, and he was backed heavily in the transfer market with a raft of lucrative new signings.

“l don’t think he wants a way back,” Neville told Sky Sports. “He wouldn’t have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career. I’m wondering what Man Utd are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.

“I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said and many Man Utd fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said but the reality is if you’re an employee within a business and say those things your employment has to terminate and Man Utd have to do that in the next few days.”

Watch Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo at https://watch.talk.tv/ or www.youtube.com/piersmorganuncensored

I’m wondering what Man Utd are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future,” added Neville.

Sponsored Links

MELATONIN GUMMIES 10mg (Mixed Berry) 120 Gummies

Melatonin Gummies for Optimal Sleep Support

(Biovea)

GANNI

Leather ankle boots in black

(Mytheresa)

The electric XC40. For a clear monthly fee. Subscribe online now.

The electric XC40. For a clear monthly fee. Subscribe online now.

(Care by Volvo)

SALOMON

XT-4 sneakers

(Mytheresa)

Trending

Neville: No way back for Ronaldo at Man Utd but I’m not against him

Verstappen hits out at media and abuse after Perez snub | ‘It’s unacceptable’

World Cup 2022 schedule, teams and draw

Neville on Ronaldo: Every word of pundit’s in-depth response

FSG have received ‘a lot of interest’ in potential Liverpool investment

Transfer Centre LIVE! Jones signs new long-term Liverpool deal

WC predictor: England bring football home after beating France in final!

Ronaldo: City move was close | Youngsters criticised but Dalot, Martinez praised

Bellingham top-valued player at World Cup | England top squad value

Every World Cup squad named

Video

Latest News

“I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said and many Man Utd fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said but the reality is if you’re an employee within a business and say those things your employment has to terminate and Man Utd have to do that in the next few days.