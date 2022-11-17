Ronaldo followed by ‘eight players’ in abandoning Man Utd match

Despite calls for Ronaldo to be punished for his part in the incident at the time, United chiefs opted not to hand out a punishment to the 37-year-old as it emerged that other members of the squad had followed his lead – giving some corroboration to Ronaldo’s recollection of events.

The club had also stated their desire to keep Ronaldo after ruling out a summer sale, despite the striker’s accusation that club executives tried to force him out. It now looks likely that he will depart after his scathing attack on the club and Ten Hag.

“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it,” head coach Ten Hag said back in July. “I’m looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together.”

Watch Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo at: https://watch.talk.tv or www.youtube.com/piersmorganuncensored