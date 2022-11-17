Royal Family give their social media a new look





The Royal Family swapped the more sombre profile photos for something more cheerful now that Remembrance Sunday has passed. King Charles and Queen Camilla have changed their avatar from a 2009 Remembrance Day memorial in Canada and the Prince and Princess of Wales have updated their pictures from a 2018 picture taken at the Festival of Remembrance, which is a yearly event at Albert Hall.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s social media now shows a picture of the pair laughing during their 2020 tour of Ireland just before the Covid pandemic. The royal couple can be seen laughing with their arms around each other while wearing matching khaki green jackets and brown boots, perfect for the Irish countryside as they were seen in the same outfit while touring a research farm in Carlow, Ireland. King Charles and Camilla swapped for a more formal social media profile, as their new photo is a formal portrait taken in 2018. The pair were photographed by Hugo Burnand, at Cand given their clothing, which features King Charles in a dark purple striped suit and Queen Camilla in a long-sleeved white dress, it appears to have been taken after Prince Louis’s christening in the same year.

The Royal Family has also updated their cover photos on Twitter, and King Charles and Queen Camilla have gone with a traditional shot of Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Kate, however, used their social media to highlight the Earthshot Prize, which was founded by the Prince. The organization was set up by Prince William to look for innovative ideas to help the environment, and £1million in funds is given to winners of the prize. Earlier this month, the finalists for the Earthshot Prize was revealed, and next month Prince William will travel to Boston in the United States to host the ceremony. While describing the finalists, Prince William said: “They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet’s greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come.” READ MORE: Kim Woodburn slams Mike Tindall for ‘looking down on Matt Hancock’

It is tradition for the Royal Family to change their social media profiles in order to reflect Remembrance Sunday and to honour soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth that have died in war. Last week, King Charles lead his first Remembrance Sunday for the first time as monarch and laid a wreath at the Cenotaph. This Remembrance Sunday ceremony came on the 40th anniversary of the Falkland war, and 400 soldiers who fought in the 1982 conflict were present marching past the Cenotaph. Since Queen Elizabeth died in September, King Charles and Camilla have shut down their previous Clarence House account and have started officially using the Royal Family account. However, as their social media presence has changed, the Royal Family’s page has released a new picture of King Charles. to mark His Majesty’s birthday, DON’T MISS:

Mike Tindall has taken on role Prince Harry used to have – claim [REVEAL]

Three tiaras royals won’t wear again – including Princess Margaret’s [INSIGHT]

Diana’s ex-butler slams The Crown over ‘cruel’ portrayal of 3 royals [REPORT]

The pictures show Changing the Guard Ceremony by Military musicians to mark the King’s birthday and also another picture depicts the King learning against an ancient tree. It was also announced that King Charles has become a Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, taking over the role from Prince Philip who was appointed to the position exactly 70 years ago. Other active Royal Family social media accounts include Mike Tindall, who is currently documenting his adventure on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ The royal, who is married to Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, recently told an amusing story about the time he tripped his trousers while dancing with his mother-in-law, Princess Anne. Mike said that he “ripped my trousers, straight in front of her” after doing an extravagant dance move at Zara’s 30th birthday party.

Like Loading...