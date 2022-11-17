Royal Mail to end Saturday deliveries after strikes cost firm £100m

Royal Mail is looking to move from a six-day letter delivery service to five. Boss Simon Thompson vowed to do “whatever it takes” to turn the group around after it suffered significant losses. If this happens, it would affect postcodes across the UK.

According to the PA news agency, half-year results showed it tumbled to a £219million underlying operating loss in the 26 weeks to September 25 against earnings of £235million a year ago.

Three days of strike action in the first half cost Royal Mail some £70million, according to the group. Five days of strikes in October cost it another £30million.

Royal Mail faces the prospect of further strikes from workers, while up to 6,000 staff could be made redundant.

Mr Thompson, chief executive of Royal Mail, said: “We have always been clear we need change to survive.

READ MORE: Post strike threat over Christmas as CWU rejects Royal Mail’s offer