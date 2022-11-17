Rumer Willis Confirms New Relationship With PDA Shots

Rumer Willis just made her relationship Instagram official!

The actress posted a series of PDA-packed snaps with her and her new beau, singer Derek Richard Thomas, to the social media platform, and they are too cute together.

In the photos, Willis–who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore–posed next to the Vista Kicks lead singer in front of the most beautiful fall setting, with just a touch of snow covering the grass and soon-to-be-barren trees.

Some photos featured the couple looking lovingly at one another, while others showcased the two sharing a sweet smooch. Willis’ dog Dolores even made an appearance in some of the snaps!

The former Dancing With The Stars winner rocked a cropped black sweater along with cozy black pants, her hands buried in the pockets to keep warm. Her boyfriend donned a denim button-up shirt and dark jeans with a long burnt orange coat, and he also had his hands shoved into the pockets in the chilly weather.

The actress captioned the post with multiple emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug, and snake.

While it’s unclear how long the pair have been together, Thomas shared a sweet tribute to Willis for her birthday on his Instagram back in August.

“Happy Birthday @rumerwillis ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

“In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you 😘 you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life 🙂 (Here’s a photo of us jamming out to the Stones in London) – DRT.”

