Runfy, Decentraland, and Stacks are 3 Metaverse Cryptos You Should Prioritize Buying | Bitcoinist.com

The rise of the virtual metaverse has led to a surge of crypto projects, creating windows of opportunity to enable crypto users to benefit from the growing metaverse sector. One such project is Runfy (RUNF), a new cryptocurrency set to enter the cryptocurrency market.

Runfy (RUNF), currently on pre-sale, aims to leverage the metaverse to improve a key aspect of human life: health. Like cryptocurrency market leaders Decentraland (MANA) and Stacks (STX), Runfy (RUNF) will advance a mechanism to enable users to earn a passive income.

We will explore these three cryptos—starting with Decentraland (MANA)—and why you should prioritize buying them today.

Decentraland: Big Metaverse Token to Buy Now

Launched in 2020, Decentraland (MANA) is native to a 3D virtual reality (VR) metaverse ecosystem where users can immerse themselves in play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain gaming and social interaction. Decentraland (MANA) empowers users to create, explore, and trade within the metaverse.

Decentraland (MANA) enables users to participate in the growing non-fungible token (NFT) economy via NFT minting, collection, and trading. With Decentraland (MANA), users can purchase NFT-based LANDs, representing virtual plots of land on the Decentraland (MANA) platform, and pay for in-game NFT items and services.

LANDs enable Decentraland (MANA) users to create games, applications, and scenes. They can also erect structures and develop estates they can monetize. In addition, LAND owners can exchange or trade LANDs or lease or rent their LANDs to earn Decentraland (MANA) tokens.

Outside earning Decentraland (MANA) tokens via trading in-game assets, Decentraland users can stake their MANA tokens to earn a passive income. Staking Decentraland (MANA) guarantees annual percentage yields (APYs), making the project a potential cryptocurrency to buy now for massive returns.

Stacks: Unleashing Bitcoin’s Full Potential

As a leading metaverse cryptocurrency, Stacks (STX) is distinguished as the first crypto to receive a qualification from the securities and exchange commission (SEC). Stacks (STX) enables smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and decentralized applications (dApps) on Bitcoin (BTC).

The Stacks (STX) token fuels the ecosystem and enables users to participate in several DeFi activities. Utilizing a Proof-of-Transfer (PoX) mechanism, Stacks (STX) connects directly with Bitcoin (BTC) to advance a growing ecosystem of staking pools, NFT markets, DeFi platforms, tokens, and more.

Stacks (STX) implements a stacking mechanism to enable holders to earn up to 10% APY. Through staking, Stacks (STX) users can hold and temporarily lock their Stacks (STX) coins to earn Bitcoin (BTC) rewards for helping to support the network’s security and consensus.

Runfy: Leverage Metaverse With this Low-Entry Crypto

Runfy (RUNF) is a new health and fitness platform with plans of metaverse integration. The new cryptocurrency intends to implement a move-to-earn (M2E) model to enable users to take charge of their health through exercise activities. By introducing M2E, Runfy (RUNF) is taking an innovative approach to how cryptos should work.

Conceptualized as smart technology, Runfy (RUNF) will advance innovative tools to track user performance, assisting users with achieving their fitness goals while rewarding them for meeting these set-out goals. In addition, with Runfy (RUNF), users can buy upgradable NFT sneakers that they can sell or trade on NFT marketplaces for real money.

Runfy (RUNF) has profit-making potential, and its metaverse support will help increase its value over the long term. This innovation means that Runfy (RUNF) will interest crypto traders seeking to benefit from trading new cryptos.

Final Words

Many metaverse cryptos have several promises and offerings. However, Decentraland (MANA) and Stacks (STX) distinguish themselves by providing crypto enthusiasts with artistic mediums, income-generating opportunities, sources of entertainment in the crypto space, and more.

Runfy (RUNF), on its part, will enable users to leverage the metaverse to earn passive income upon entering the cryptocurrency market. Experts believe the new cryptocurrency has all it takes to succeed, even naming it among the metaverse cryptos you should prioritize buying, alongside Decentraland (MANA) and Stacks (STX).

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.