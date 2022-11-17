Russia dodges question on US nuclear warning – follow live

Russian state TV presenter questions the invasion of Ukraine

The Kremlin refused to give any details about a cautionary message delivered by the director of the CIA to Moscow this week about the consequences of any Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine.

CIA director William Burns warned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons when they met in Ankara on Monday, a White House official said.

It was the first known high-level, face-to-face contact between representatives of Moscow and Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

“We are not saying anything about the content of the negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the meeting.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said only that the “questions discussed there were of a sensitive nature” and that Washington had requested the meeting. The SVR did not respond to a request for comment.