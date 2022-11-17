Russia dodges question on US nuclear warning – follow live

Russian state TV presenter questions the invasion of Ukraine
The Kremlin refused to give any details about a cautionary message delivered by the director of the CIA to Moscow this week about the consequences of any Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine.
CIA director William Burns warned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons when they met in Ankara on Monday, a White House official said.
It was the first known high-level, face-to-face contact between representatives of Moscow and Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
“We are not saying anything about the content of the negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the meeting.
Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said only that the “questions discussed there were of a sensitive nature” and that Washington had requested the meeting. The SVR did not respond to a request for comment.
Russia not ready for peace, says EU foreign lead
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that peace in Ukraine was not going to be possible until Russia withdrew its troops, but that Moscow showed no signs of being ready for that.
“I am afraid Russia is not ready to withdraw and as far as it doesn’t withdraw, peace will not be possible,” Borrell told Reuters in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.
“It is Russia who has to make peace possible, the aggressor has to withdraw if he wants a sustainable peace,” he said, speaking from Uzbekistan during a trip to central Asia to discuss EU relations with the region’s leaders.
Mr Borrell was in Kazakhstan earlier today.
Liam James17 November 2022 16:55
EU pledges to help Ukraine through cold winter
The EU will provide temporary cold-weather shelter, generators and electricity grid-repair kits to Ukraine to help it tide over the winter ahead of a possible flare-up of hostilities in the conflict with Russia, the bloc’s crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday.
“Winter is almost here and this is now our cardinal priority when we talk about humanitarian aid,” he told reporters, adding that the “systematic destruction by Russia of critical infrastructure in Ukraine” has made support over the winter even more crucial.
EU member states have been asked to prepare for additional refugee inflows from Ukraine during the winter if there is a surge in attacks, Mr Lenarcic said.
“We are encouraging member states to put enough resources in place to face this kind of increased needs, he said.
While winters in Ukraine tend to be very cold with temperatures plunging well below zero Celsius, this one will be precarious, with Russia likely continuing an assault on energy, water and heating infrastructure that has already left much of Ukraine without full access to power.
Liam James17 November 2022 16:00
Russia felt global pressure to extend Black Sea deal, says US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it.
“Together, we sent a clear message to President Putin that he should extend the Black Sea grain initiative, which was set to expire on Saturday,” Mr Blinken told a news conference in Bangkok, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
“Russia again heard and apparently felt that the world would not accept Moscow refusing to extend the agreement.”
Mr Blinken said that through its continued offensives, Russia was ultimately responsible for the “tragic incident” where missiles landed in Poland and killed two people.
“While Russia seems to have heard the G20’s message on the grain deal, President Putin continues to ignore global calls for de-escalation, choosing instead to escalate, raining down scores of missiles on infrastructure across Ukraine,” he said.
Liam James17 November 2022 15:30
Three men guilty of murdering 298 people on MH17 flight with Russian-made missile
A Russian-made missile brought down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, a judge has ruled (Matt Mathers writes).
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three suspects of murder for their role in shooting down the plane flying over Ukraine in 2014. One person was acquitted.
The convicted men, two Russian former intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader, were found guilty of downing the plane and killing all 298 people on board.
Liam James17 November 2022 14:49
First snow fall points to tough winter for Kyiv
The first snow of the season made for pleasant scenes in a capital city that has as recently as last month seen civilians killed on the streets.
But the winter weather highlighted the difficulties residents of Kyiv will face in the coming months as Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure sap the city’s power supplies.
Rolling blackouts are continuing across the capital, as they are elsewhere in Ukraine, with officials saying upwards of 40 per cent of the country’s power infrastructre has been damaged.
Liam James17 November 2022 14:30
Russian strikes on Ukraine spotlight Moldova’s energy woes
Massive blackouts that temporarily hit more than a half-dozen cities across Moldova this week highlighted the impact Russia’s war in Ukraine is having on Europe’s poorest country.
The power outages happened Tuesday as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine, which borders Moldova. Less than a week earlier, the European Union pledged €250m (£218m) to help the former Soviet republic tackle a severe energy crisis after Russia halved its natural gas supply.
Moldova became a candidate for EU membership in June, on the same day neighbouring Ukraine did.
Blame for deadly Poland strike ‘belongs solely to Russia’, says UK’s Sunak
Blame for a missile hitting a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border “belongs solely to Russia”, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said.
Mr Sunak acknowledged the assessment of Polish and American investigators that the explosion, which killed two people, was caused by Ukrainian munitions deployed in self-defence.
But, speaking to the House of Commons, he repeated remarks made in tandem with Canada’s Justin Trudeau yesterday that Ukraine could not be blamed for trying to defend itself from a “barrage” of missiles launched by Russia.
He said: “During the bombardment of Ukraine on Tuesday an explosion took place in eastern Poland. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and it has our full support.
“As we’ve heard the Polish and American presidents say, it is possible the explosion was caused by Ukrainian munition which was deployed in self-defence.
“And whether or not this proves to be the case no blame can be placed on a country trying to defend itself against such a barrage. The blame belongs solely to Russia.”
Liam James17 November 2022 13:30
Kremlin says Kyiv shifting the goalposts for peace talks
The Kremlin accused Kyiv of shifting the goalposts regarding possible peace talks, saying it could not imagine engaging in public negotiations with Ukraine.
In a briefing call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the United States was capable of taking Russia’s concerns into account and could encourage Kyiv to resume negotiations if it wanted to.
Mr Peskov also said Ukraine had changed its position on whether it even wanted to negotiate with Moscow several times and could not be relied on.
“First they negotiate, then they refuse to negotiate, then they pass a law that prohibits any kind of negotiations, then they say they want negotiations, but public ones,” Peskov told reporters.
“Therefore it’s difficult to imagine public negotiations. … One thing is for sure: the Ukrainians do not want any negotiations,” he added.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky this week indicated Kyiv was not likely to push for peace talks anytime soon.
On a visit to recently liberated Kherson, he said: “We are ready for peace – but our peace … For all our country, all our territory,” suggesting Kyiv would not enter into any talks in which Moscow sought to retain control over captured Ukrainian territory.
Washington’s leading military official, General Mark Milley, yesterday said it was up to Ukraine to decide when to return to negotiations, after the last known peace talks ended months ago.
Liam James17 November 2022 13:12
Russia not considering nuclear weapons, says Kremlin
The Kremlin said no Russian officials were considering the use of nuclear weapons, according to Reuters.
CIA director William Burns cautioned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, this week about the consequences of a Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine.
Western speculation over Russia’s potential for nuclear escalation has whirled throughout the war, particularly since Vladimir Putin said he would use “all available means” to defend Russia’s territorial intergrity, in what was seen a thinly veiled reference to Moscow’s nuclear arsenal.
Mr Putin himself last month denied having any intention of using nuclear weapons, saying “we see no need for that”.
Liam James17 November 2022 12:27
Russia dodges question on US nuclear warning
The Kremlin declined to give details of a meeting between Russian and American spy chiefs.
A White House official said CIA director William Burns cautioned his Russian counterpart over the consequences of deploying a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. The official said Ukrainian officials were briefed ahead of the meeting.
It was the first known high-level, face-to-face US-Russian contact since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Mr Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, was sent to Moscow in late 2021 by President Joe Biden to caution Vladimir Putin about Moscow’s troop build-up around Ukraine.
“We are not saying anything about the content of the negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the meeting.
Liam James17 November 2022 11:58
