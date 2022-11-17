Russia launches more missile strikes across Ukraine, targeting energy units; Black Sea grain deal extended

Here’s an update on those reports of shelling in several regions including the cities of Kyiv and Dnipro on Thursday:

Kyiv’s military administration said four Russian missiles and five Shahed drones had been shot down over the city today. The head of military administration said air defense forces had “shot down several enemy objects targeting our critical infrastructure” but said “there are no hits in the region.”

“However, we have hits in other regions of Ukraine, which also affects our energy system. The situation with electricity in the region remains difficult. According to the decision of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages continue in the Kyiv region. The duration of shutdowns depends on the security situation and the speed of infrastructure restoration,” Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, rescue workers are also clearing debris following rocket attacks this morning that saw a residential building hit in the city of Vilniansk. The bodies of four dead people have been removed from the rubble, the emergency services said, and that there may be others in the building. “Four families — at least 8 people — lived in the house,” the emergency services said on Facebook.

In the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, 14 people, including one child, have been hospitalized after shelling this morning. One Twitter user posted a video showing damaged residential buildings, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Tymoshenko posted a video of damaged buildings in Dnipro with air raid sirens sounding in the area. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video from Dnipro showing a blast on a busy road in the city. One of his advisors tweeted that Ukraine was experiencing a “missile sky” again.

