Russia soldier wounded by friendly fiere as ‘wild footage’ shows chaos

A Russian soldier became a victim of friendly fire as he and other members of his battalion tried to sabotage boats on the river while they retreated from Kherson, eastern Ukraine. The group was egging each other on to throw a grenade and shoot multiple rows of boats on the Dnipro River when gunfire began to explode around them. The soldiers began to scream at fellow servicemen to stop shooting as they attempted to identify themselves as members of the Russian Army.

In the footage, one of the soldiers can be heard saying: “Throw it, come on, who has a normal grenade? Not in a bundle.”

The other Russian soldier took the pin out of the grenade and threw it at boats attached to the river deck a short distance away from theirs.

His fellow serviceman added: “Excellent! Shoot the small one, shoot the engine.”

Moments later, he can be seen picking up his rifle and starting to shoot multiple bullets at the boats.

Shots can be heard ringing out in the opposite direction as a group of Russian soldiers already across the river started targeting them after seemingly confusing them for Ukrainian troops.

