Russian anchor erupts at prospect of mass nationalisation

A state-controlled television host has blasted suggestions that the Kremlin should launch a mass nationalisation of Russian infrastructure amid fears Moscow’s economy would collapse. During a debate on the Kremlin-owned network Russia One, the anchor erupted at the prospect of widespread nationalisation as he declared the country would simply stop operating. The shocking broadcast has highlighted an internal realisation within Russia that the state has relied largely on Western technologies to facilitate domestic industries. This follows declarations from President Putin that the Kremlin had plans to further distance itself from the “collective West,” which he has blamed for the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on the Russia One network, the host declared: “You say let’s nationalise, let’s take everything from the Germans now. Our Sapsans will stop tomorrow. What are we going to ride on?”

“There’s nothing to drive on, we just have to accept that. Of course, it’s easy to stand on an armoured car saying let’s nationalise everything.

“What will we drive? What will we use to make phone calls? What are we going to do?”

The Sapsan is a model of high-speed train used across Russia which is manufactured by the German-based company Siemens.