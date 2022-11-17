Sadio Mane to miss World Cup as Senegal make injury statement

Sadio Mane will miss the World Cup with the leg injury he picked up for Bayern Munich in their penultimate game before the tournament. Senegal are a potential opponent for England in the round of 16 but will now be significantly weaker in Qatar after losing their talisman.

