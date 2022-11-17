She Said: 10 Best Movies About Investigative Journalism, According To Reddit

Maria Schrader’s She Said is the latest in a long line of exciting, well-plotted investigative dramas that aims to expose the hidden problems of the real world. This film takes aim at the infamous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, examining the #MeToo movement that followed.





She Said is bolstered by a sharp screenplay and two powerful performances from Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan, who navigate this story with perfect levels of intrigue and restraint. It’s a difficult narrative to watch unfold, but undoubtedly one that all audiences should be familiar with.

All The President’s Men (1976)

Available To Stream On HBO Max

For almost 50 years, All The President’s Men has been the leading example of an investigative drama done right. It’s one of the first movies to fall firmly in the genre, with its razor-sharp screenplay navigating the findings of two journalists that broke the Watergate scandal.

Reddit user lej5512 writes that All The President’s Men “shows how hard it could be to get to the truth,” particularly when the people under the spotlight are extremely powerful figures. This same concept is explored in She Said and it remains just as important today.

Nightcrawler (2014)

Available To Stream On HBO Max

Nightcrawler takes the concept of investigative journalism to the extreme, documenting the fictional story of one reporter who will do almost anything to get a good story. The film serves as a powerful reminder of journalism’s many dangers, particularly when reporters begin to view people based on their news story value.

Jake Gyllenhaal provides one of his best performances in Nightcrawler, elevating the character of Lou Bloom into one of the most complex and frightening protagonists ever put to film. Reddit user bilbo_bagels describes the movie as “phenomenal,” echoing many other audience’s initial reactions to the story.

Good Night, And Good Luck (2005)

Available To Stream On Hoopla

George Clooney proves that his talent behind the camera is just as intense as his talent in front of it with Good Night And Good Luck, which tells the surprising true story of the journalist who stood against Senator Joesph McCarthy’s anti-communist agenda in the 1950s.

More than anything, Clooney’s film proves that the most exciting stories can often come from fact rather than fiction. Redditor redsteelgonnawin calls the movie “epic,” commenting on its huge scale and real-world implications.

The Post (2018)

Available To Stream On FuboTV

The Post tells the story of a real-life investigation that even the most open-minded audiences will struggle to wrap their heads around. The film sees Meryl Streep’s character uncover a deadly conspiracy that’s spanned four U.S. Presidents and threatens to expose the darkest corners of the American government.

Many cite The Post as Steven Spielberg’s best film of the 21st century, and that’s likely because of how shocking and memorable it is. Reddit user cdaffron calls The Post “excellent,” proving that anybody with the slightest interest in journalism should watch it immediately.

State Of Play (2009)

Available To Stream On Netflix

When it comes to investigative dramas, State Of Play is one of the first that comes to mind for many audiences. It’s a thrilling tale of conspiracy, deception, and secrecy that follows one journalist who finds himself personally involved in an investigation into a political assassination.

The film stars Russell Crowe and Ben Affleck in the two lead roles, and they’re absolutely electric together. They really make the most out of this tense screenplay, “running around and following leads” in a way that Redditors such as imjusttryintobefunny love to watch.

The China Syndrome (1979)

Available To Rent On Apple TV+

Although it’s an older entry in the subgenre, The China Syndrome has aged surprisingly well. It tells the story of a young journalist who witnesses an accident at a nuclear power plant and meets countless difficulties in her attempts to publicize the incident.

The China Syndrome is a classic of the genre, blending nostalgic filmmaking with an upbeat style that keeps the story fresh and interesting throughout. Redditor oldmork believes that “this era was great for these kinds of films,” as more freedom was given to the team behind the camera.

Memories Of Murder (2003)

Available To Stream On Hulu

Popular opinion might dictate that Parasite is Bong Joon-ho’s greatest movie to date, but there are several audiences who would rather award that honor to Memories Of Murder. Not only does the film contain one of the director’s most creative and inventive stories, but it’s also the one with the strongest emotional impact.

Redditor easyhopper cites the film as one of the greatest “serial killer” movies there’s ever been, but the reason that it stands out so brightly is because of its unique investigative angle. It’s not just the crime and drama that makes Memories Of Murder one of the best Korean thrillers ever, but also its dedication to uncovering the truth.

The Paper (1994)

Available To Rent On Amazon Video

The Paper stands out from most other entries in this particular subgenre because of its distinct tone and atmosphere. It isn’t a dark thriller like most other investigative dramas, but rather a comedy that focuses strongly on the journalism profession.

Reddit user ddwcommish describes The Paper as “an excellent look into life in a newsroom,” and whilst there’s no real-life drama to ground the story upon, it’s just as compelling and engaging as most other journalism-focused stories.

Zodiac (2007)

Available To Stream On Paramount+

Nobody can craft a crime drama quite like David Fincher, and Zodiac might just be the director’s strongest proof of this fact to date. It recounts the investigation that surrounded the Zodiac Killer’s murders in 1960s California, focusing on the journalists at the center – and the effect that the investigation had on them personally.

Redditor sleeze_ comments on the unique tone of Zodiac, calling it “lighter” than most other thrillers in Fincher’s repertoire, “but by no means is it a feel-good movie.” Zodiac remains one of David Fincher’s best movies, and that’s likely because of its astute eye for humanity and the emotion that it displays in face of its cold subject.

Spotlight (2015)

Available To Stream On HBO Max

Spotlight won the Academy Award for Best Picture several years ago, and it’s easy to see why audiences and critics collectively decided to show this film so much praise. Not only is it a thrilling viewing experience, but it sheds light on an issue that begs to be discussed more.

The story centers around a group of journalists at the Boston Globe who begin to uncover long-buried secrets about a pattern of abuse in the Catholic Church. It’s filled with shocking moments and haunting discoveries that led Redditors such as jerrymoviefan3 to label it “the best by far” within its particular subgenre.

