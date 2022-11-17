Shubman Gill’s Relationship with sara Ali Khan..!?

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has opened up about his close relationship with actress sara ali khan for the first time. Opening batsman Shubman Gill is one of the future players of the indian cricket team. He has already secured his place in Test cricket. In the past few years, there were reports that he was in a relationship with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara. Photos were also released. Later the two split up and focused on the sector. In this situation, actress sara ali khan has come into Shubman Gill’s life for the past few months. Reports spread that she and Shubman Gill, who is a leading actress in Bollywood, are dating. To confirm this, the photos of the two roaming around mumbai together and going out for dinner were released. sara ali khan recently posted a picture of herself going somewhere on a plane. In Which Shubman was sitting next to her. Due to this, the fans confirmed the love of both. In this case, Shubman Gill has spoken about this for the first time. Participating in a popular tv show, he was asked who is the fittest actress in Bollywood?” Shubman answered immediately saying sara Ali Khan. Following this, he was asked if he is dating Sara. After thinking about this question, Shubman Gill left the fans confused answering can be dating or cannot be dating also. By this Shubman Gill has almost told his relationship with sara through his own mouth. sara is also expected to talk about this soon.