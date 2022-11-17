Slash your BT broadband bill and get free gifts thanks to Black Friday

The big Black Friday deals bonanza will get underway next week but some of the UK’s main Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have already unleashed some mega money-saving discounts. Although BT is yet to reveal its plans for the upcoming sales, one of its siblings has started slashing prices to under £22 per month and that’s not all as there are also £75 gift cards up for grabs.

Plusnet, which is actually owned by BT, is currently offering its broadband for as little as £21.99 per month.

That low price features the firm’s entry-level Unlimited Fibre plan with 38Mbps speeds which are just about fast enough for streaming the odd movie and browsing the web.

Those wanting something faster might want to consider switching up the Unlimited Fibre Extra service which offers faster 72Mbps speeds for just £23.99 per month. Another bonus of this more expensive plan is that includes a free £50 gift card when customers sign up.

It’s worth noting that both of the deals mentioned above are much cheaper than BT’s current plans and also include a Hub Two router which is the same Wi-Fi device as BT offers. We clearly don’t know the discounts that are coming from BT but Plusnet’s discounts are certainly worth considering if you think you’re currently paying too much for an internet connection.