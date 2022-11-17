Snoop Dogg Gets Into the Pet Apparel and Accessories Business

Snoop Dogg is getting into the pet accessories and apparel business.

The rapper and Little Earth Productions have teamed up through a licensing deal to launch Snoop Doggie Doggs, a pet accessories and clothing line that launches Tuesday.

Little Earth Productions, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a manufacturer of licensed fashion accessories and apparel for pets and women. The company has licenses with more than 170 teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL and more than 60 colleges for pet clothing and accessories.

Some looks from Snoop Doggie Doggs petwear.

Snoop Doggie Doggs features 28 items geared to dogs and cats.

Snoop Dogg told WWD, “What’s my name? Snoop Dogg — it’s only right that the Snoop Doggie Doggs pet line is the next step in building out my empire with my family. I have mad love for dogs, and they love the Dogg. I get approached with a lot of deals and when it’s right, it’s right. Break bread or fake dead.”

Snoop Dogg said he and his wife, Shante, have always loved animals. “Our love for our pets continues to grow with our kids and grandkids. I can’t keep track of how many dogs are in the family now,” he said.

A jersey from Snoop Doggie Doggs.

“We needed to make sure my line is reflective of everything I do; it has the Snoop Dogg flavor just like my clothing for people. We have something for every size, breed, boys and girl pups. We tested out the clothes, bowls and accessories on our dogs, so when we say it’s Dogg approved, it really is,” he said.

A hat from Snoop Doggie Doggs.

Robert Brandegee, president of Little Earth Productions, explained that a mutual connection brought them together. “The small world that it is, we are an NFL licensee, and in our travels, we met his business manager. When Snoop said he wanted to do a pet line, she said, ‘I know the guy.’”

Brandegee said his company has a reputation for making “very fun, creative lines,” whether it’s for women’s accessories or for pets. “So it seems like a no-brainer. I’m a Snoop fan. I think the guy is an iconic cult personality and is authentic. So what’s better for pets?”

As Snoop Dogg noted, “I wish I could say that timing is everything, but I met the Little Earth gang in the middle of the pandemic, so it took a minute to get it to the market. But it’s important to me it’s done right. And if Little Earth can handle the Pittsburgh Steelers then I knew they would bring their A game.”

Brandegee said Snoop is really an out-of-the-box entrepreneur and that’s what attracted him to them. “He’s really involved in so many creative projects,” he said, adding Snoop has 11 dogs and two cats.

The line offers leashes, collars, bandanas, “Snoopified” bowls, jerseys, jackets and hats, according to Snoop Dogg.

“It was important that we create products that any pet could use or wear. I wanted to create a dope jersey that was available in both masculine and feminine colors. I wanted to have toys that were reflective of me as an icon but also that all animals could play with. The team was able to provide insights into the types of products that they have seen success in and with their guidance we created a line that pushes the boundaries,” he said.

A Snoop Doggie Doggs hat.

The clothing offering features hoodies, jerseys, pajamas, T-shirts, ball caps, puffer vests, hats, chew toys, a boom box and harnesses. “It’s all fashion and music culture, wrapped into one,” Brandegee said. One of the flagship items is a large metal gold bowl, and a hoodie sweatshirt will come with a chain, reminiscent of rap culture. One of the designs for the hoodies and T-shirts has a graphic that says, “Throw a dog a bone,” and shows Snoop smoking a joint. There’s also one with the graphic, “Mike Drop,” that shows a crystal microphone.

The apparel fits all size dogs and cats and is manufactured in China.

As for testing, Snoop Dogg said he had his own pets try it out first and if they approved, “we were good to go, and if not, we went back to the drawing board.”

For the introduction, their primary distribution will be Amazon and Snoopdoggiedoggs.com. The line is in talks with Petco to put a package together next year. The prices range from $17.99 for chew toys up to $90 for the bowl, which has Snopp Dogg’s initials.

The line is also working on developing matching products for people. Next year, they’ll do a Snoop Ugly Sweater for the human and his dog. “It’s a really fun concept that I think can have serious legs,” Brandegee said. He plans for two collections a year.

Snoop Dogg has long had a connection to canines. “As a kid born in the ’70s, my mom used to put on Charlie Brown, and there was this character on there named Snoopy and I loved him to death. My mom said [I] started to look like him so much because I watched him all the time, and that’s what they used to nickname me.”

Snoop Dogg said, off the bat, the line is focusing on dogs and cats. “Despite our name, cats look just as fly in these pieces as the dogs do, so they’re just as welcome,” he said. “This is just the beginning, though. All pets should be treated like royalty, so don’t be surprised if you see some Snoop Doggie Dogg options for other four-legged friends soon,” he said.

Little Earth is the master licensee, and they’re looking for other licenses, such as a dog food manufacturer. “We really think it really has a long-term trajectory,” Brandegee said.

This is Little Earth’s first licensing deal with a celebrity, as the company is mainly sports-focused.

“We thought it was time to partner with some celebrities and some rock stars who have total brand recognition. I can’t think of someone who’s more in the world than Snoop. If you took a picture of Snoop, and ran around the world, I think everyone would know who he was — up there with world leaders and actors,” Brandegee said.

He said he anticipates they’ll do between $1 million and $2 million in volume over the next year.

They also went to Snoop’s home and shot videos with him and dogs. “They are funny as hell, and I think they will go viral,” he said. Snoop has 75 million followers on Instagram.

Asked if pets like wearing clothing, he said, “No, they don’t like wearing it at first, but we make our clothes very comfortable for them.” A lot of the clothes don’t need to be put over the dog’s head.

They made about 5,000 to 10,000 of each stock keeping unit, so Brandegee thinks it’s going to go fast. Shoppers will be able to preorder a few of the items that haven’t come in yet, so they can get it for the holiday. “I think Snoop fans will lose their minds and buy it for their pets,” he said.

Little Earth is 30 years old, and employs about 50 people “We always joke that we’re really good at what we do, or we’re too stupid to quit,” he said.

Turning to Snoop Dogg’s latest music and film projects, he said he’s in production in a comedy called “The Underdoggs.” It’s about a retired football player who is given community service in his hometown park for a minor traffic infraction. His character, Jaycen Jennings, winds up coaching a youth football team instead of cleaning dog poop.

“The project is personal to me because I’ve been coaching football for over 15 years with the Snoop Youth Football League, and I see myself in the main character. In addition to playing the lead, I’m also producing it with MGM/Amazon and my own production company, Death Row Pictures,” he said.

“On the music side of things, I’ve been in the lab with Dr. Dre making some fire — y’all will have to wait to hear about that until the Doctor says so.”

As for whether he plans anything for his pet line in the metaverse, Snoop Dogg said he launched his own metaverse called Snoopverse, where his fans can check out his latest projects and see what he’s up to, and even attend concerts. “Who knows, maybe you’ll be seeing Snoop Doggie Doggs over in the Snoopverse soon….My son, Cordell, keeps me on point,” he said.