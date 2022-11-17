Speed Through Ancient Temples in Turbo Golf Racing Season 2: Aztec Run – Xbox Wire

Summary
- Turbo Golf Racing Season 2: Aztec Run is now live.
- Aztec Run is a free update for all Turbo Golf Racing owners and Game Pass players.
- Explore a new environment and ten additional levels with new cars and cosmetics.
Get ready for something new in Turbo Golf Racing as Season 2: Aztec Run has arrived!
It’s been a turbo-charged start for all of us involved with Turbo Golf Racing, and since launching into Xbox Game Preview in August our players have all been asking for one feature in particular: new environments.
Today, we are delighted to fulfil this request.
Season 2: Aztec Run is our fourth free update to Turbo Golf Racing, and it introduces our fourth biome: Aztec. Comprising ten new levels, racers are transported into a colorful new world filled with luscious jungles and awe-inspiring ruins. It’s our most varied, eye-catching environment yet. Try not to get too distracted as you charge towards the hole!
The Aztec setting is more than just scenery. It’s also enabled us to introduce all-new features to our levels. Cars burst through waterfalls masking the course ahead, and roar over geysers that jet water upwards, propelling racers into the air for shortcuts. These additions completely change the dynamics of our races, bringing more unpredictability and excitement to every play session.
Of course, a fresh season also means a whole new season of unlocks has begun. There are another 40 rewards to work through in Season 2 as players rise through the ranks, with all-new car parts, balls and decals waiting for racers. Expect new cars and imagery that fit seamlessly into the Aztec biome, as well as some surprises too…
On top of these seasonal additions the in-game Store has received a new injection of extra items. This includes some Season 1 cosmetics, so there will be opportunities for new players to grab certain car parts and other cosmetics they have otherwise missed.
Finally, I can confirm that the new boost pick-up we tested during our limited-time Halloween Tricks ’N Treats event is here to stay. We heard your appreciation for it loud and clear, so thank you for making noise!
Indeed, we have been blown away by the entire Xbox community’s reception to Turbo Golf Racing and it’s humbling to see so many players taking part in our game and sharing thoughts about our development process. We hope that you enjoy Season 2 as much as we’ve enjoyed making it as we continue our journey through Xbox Game Preview.
There’s still so much more to come in the months ahead (without spoiling anything, we’re already working hard on our next update) and, as always, we’re keen to hear your impressions of the latest update. Your feedback so far has already led to the implementation of Global Leaderboards, Cross-Platform Parties, adjusted Quick Chat messages and multiple game loop changes via previous free updates. Please do join our Discord community here to let us know what you want to see added to Turbo Golf Racing in the future.
Turbo Golf Racing is available now via Xbox Game Preview on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and with Xbox Game Pass.
