Starsand is Out Now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Wire

Summary
- Uncover long forgotten scriptures to explore ancient mysteries.
- Solve puzzles, fight and survive in the deadly sands to learn more about the mysterious world of Starsand.
- Craft suitable equipment from the remains of your hunt and use plundered treasures from the deep vaults of the arcane desert to survive in the dangerous world of Starsand.
Do you feel it? Do you feel the heat on your body, the thirst in your throat, the panic rising in the fight for pure survival?
No, you are not dreaming!
You are actually here, on this strange, eerie desert planet, in the midst of desperate loneliness.
Far away from any civilization, you fight your way through lonely dunes, always looking for the next watering hole, which, however, not only holds water and food for you. In the oases lurk just as great dangers as in the vastness of the desert. Be careful, explore the world with all its peculiarities and decipher the all-encompassing mystery. Be safe, build a shelter that you will gradually expand into a base to protect yourself and your belongings from enemies and the whims of nature.
Not everything that awaits you here seems to be of earthly origin….
You wonder why you of all people ended up here? There is a reason for everything. Find long forgotten scriptures, explore partially decayed monuments, build weapons and find extraterrestrial materials that open up new possibilities. Hunt, plant and harvest your fruits.
With a little luck and effort, you will find an animal friend. Camels will make your travels easier. Take good care of them, they will help you and they will help you overcome your loneliness as a loyal companion!
Defy the dangers! Heat, cold, enemies and whims of nature – there are many ways to die here, but only one to survive!
Are you brave enough?
Then play Starsand now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S!
Starsand
Toplitz Productions
$19.99
Your day started as planned. Motivated and full of ambition you started the run of your life, in the middle of the desert, surrounded by like-minded people. The months of hard training should finally bear fruit. Suddenly, you were caught in a monstrous sandstorm and now you find yourself alone in an inhospitable, hot environment. Deserted and merciless, an ocean of sand stretches to the horizon.
You feel the scorching heat on your skin, sand blowing right at your face, far and wide only vast desert … but wait, what is that? Something is moving in the far distance. What happened?
Your first thought: Survival.
Your second thought: Rescue will surely come.
The bitter realization: No one will come, you are completely on your own.
The big question: Where are you and why are there two moons in the night sky?
Open world
Starsand is a desert survival game that will take you to an open world that looks like Earth but feels much different. Dangers, mysteries and puzzles await you! Find out what exactly happened, where you are and what connects you to the history of an extinct civilization. Will you manage to survive in the inhospitable environment, find answers and find your way back to your old life?
Explore an arcane desert
Find shade, find water, find life. Use your energy wisely, avoid too much effort in the heat, keep warm in the coldest nights. You must keep your wits to survive.
Hunt, craft, build
Hunt for food, make weapons, build a shelter. Secure your shelter – the dunes are teeming with scary creatures.
Defend your base
In this desert you are both a hunter and prey. Insect-like predators come out of their dark nests, always looking for food. Protect yourself with fire, blow up enemies with explosive coconut grenades, secure your base and do whatever it takes to survive.
Tame the environment
Find your way in the vast and lonely desert, orient yourself in sandstorms and mark your path. Thirst and heat become an invincible enemy during the day – cold endangers you during the night. Learn to live with adversity, see the beauty that the world holds, and learn from the animals and nature!
