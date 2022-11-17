Starsand is Out Now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Wire

Summary Uncover long forgotten scriptures to explore ancient mysteries.

Solve puzzles, fight and survive in the deadly sands to learn more about the mysterious world of Starsand.

Craft suitable equipment from the remains of your hunt and use plundered treasures from the deep vaults of the arcane desert to survive in the dangerous world of Starsand.

Do you feel it? Do you feel the heat on your body, the thirst in your throat, the panic rising in the fight for pure survival?

No, you are not dreaming!

You are actually here, on this strange, eerie desert planet, in the midst of desperate loneliness.

Far away from any civilization, you fight your way through lonely dunes, always looking for the next watering hole, which, however, not only holds water and food for you. In the oases lurk just as great dangers as in the vastness of the desert. Be careful, explore the world with all its peculiarities and decipher the all-encompassing mystery. Be safe, build a shelter that you will gradually expand into a base to protect yourself and your belongings from enemies and the whims of nature.

Not everything that awaits you here seems to be of earthly origin….

You wonder why you of all people ended up here? There is a reason for everything. Find long forgotten scriptures, explore partially decayed monuments, build weapons and find extraterrestrial materials that open up new possibilities. Hunt, plant and harvest your fruits.

With a little luck and effort, you will find an animal friend. Camels will make your travels easier. Take good care of them, they will help you and they will help you overcome your loneliness as a loyal companion!

Defy the dangers! Heat, cold, enemies and whims of nature – there are many ways to die here, but only one to survive!

Are you brave enough?

Then play Starsand now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S!