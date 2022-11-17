State pension triple lock may be confirmed by Jeremy Hunt today

The triple lock sees the state pension increase each year by whichever is the highest of 2.5 percent, inflation or average earnings. However, the policy hangs in the balance as neither the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak nor Mr Hunt have confirmed it will return, meaning pensioners will be looking towards the Autumn Statement today for further clarity.

But how much could state pension payments rise if the triple lock does return?

Inflation in the year to September hit 10.1 percent, so it is likely this measure will be used for any triple lock increase. If implemented, it would take the full new state pension from £185.15 per week to £203.85 per week.

Some may get less than the full new state pension if they were contracted out before April 6, 2016.

A 10.1 percent increase would also see the full basic state pension rise from its current rate of £141.85 per week to a weekly sum of £156.20.

Will Stevens, head of wealth planning at Killick and Co., expressed his optimism for today’s announcement.

READ MORE: Inflation soars to 11.1% in new 40-year-high