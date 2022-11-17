Stephanie Beacham pays sweet tribute to Coronation Street legend

William added: “When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled.

“But I fear heartache may be around the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle.”

In the soap, Ken has picked things back up with old flame Wendy Popadopulous (played by Roberta Kerr).

However, after thirteen years since his affair with Martha, it looks as though trouble is on the horizon.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX