Super Micro Computer, Ryan Specialty And This Technology Stock Insiders Are Buying – Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN), Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Ryan Specialty

The Trade: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. RYAN CEO Patrick Ryan acquired a total of 182,400 shares an average price of $33.86. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6.18 million.

CEO Patrick Ryan acquired a total of 182,400 shares an average price of $33.86. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6.18 million. What’s Happening: Ryan Specialty recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.

Ryan Specialty recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. What Ryan Specialty Does: Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, formerly Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.

Alight

The Trade: Alight, Inc. ALIT Director Richard Massey acquired a total of 100,000 shares at at an average price of $8.41. To acquire these shares, it cost around $840.5 thousand.

Director Richard Massey acquired a total of 100,000 shares at at an average price of $8.41. To acquire these shares, it cost around $840.5 thousand. What’s Happening: Alight announced full exercise of over-allotment option in secondary offering.

Alight announced full exercise of over-allotment option in secondary offering. What Alight Does: Alight Inc is a provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower clients and employees to manage health, wealth and HR needs. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

