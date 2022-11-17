Swedish parliament approves its biggest military aid to Ukraine

The Swedish Parliament approved the government’s proposed amendments to the state budget, which provide for the allocation of military aid worth $287 million to Ukraine.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag), according to Ukrinform.

“The Riksdag has decided to give the Government the authority to give defence material to Ukraine during 2022 for a maximum value of SEK 3 007 800 000. This concerns air defence systems including qualified ammunition, armoured vehicles, personal equipment including winter kits and body protection, gun-laying equipment, tents and camouflage nets,” the statement says.

It is noted that the matter was decided on despite having been available for less than two working days before the day it was considered in the Chamber, as is usually the case.

As reported, the preparation of this military support package was announced yesterday by Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.ua

iy