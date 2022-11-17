Sydney Sweeney shows off svelte figure at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Sydney Sweeney, 25, walked the red carpet in London last night at the Mandarin Hyde Park Hotel for the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The Euphoria star showed off her sense of style as she walked the red carpet in a metallic breastplate, along with a cut-out black dress.

The dress featured the cut-out where the corset-style metallic plate sat, along with a turtleneck.

The garment also featured one sleeve and a long train while Sydney added height to her frame with a pair of black heels.

Sydney swept her brunette tresses into a neat updo while accessorising with a pair of silver earrings.