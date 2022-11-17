T-Minus One Week Until The Great Thanksgiving Holiday Get-Away | NewsRadio WFLA | Florida News

T-minus a week until Thanksgiving and if you’re flying out of town-pack your patience. The Triple-A says more than 54-million people will travel this Thanksgiving making it the busiest holiday travel period in November since before COVID. Transportation Security Administrator David Pekoske says the busiest days will be next Wednesday and Sunday and there are busy flight times too. He says check to ensure your flight is on time before heading to the airport and arrive extra early to give yourself plenty of time, especially if you are parking there.