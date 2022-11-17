Tennis Releases Spring Schedule – Loyola Marymount University Athletics

LOS ANGELES – The LMU men’s tennis team will open the spring season up against UC Riverside at the LMU Tennis Center on Jan. 18 at 2:00 p.m. (PT).

The schedule includes three straight trips to UC schools after the opener. UC San Diego, UC Irvine, and UC Santa Barbara present the first three away contests on Jan. 22, Feb. 5 and Feb. 11 respectively.

The Lions bested the Anteaters in the LMU Invite in the fall season.

The Lions will host San Diego State and Utah in a three-way duel from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19 with each team playing the other two over the course of the weekend.

After a trip to Phoenix for the Arizona State Invite, the Lions return home for another three-way home meet. They host Denver and Boise State from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5.

After a week off, the Lions host the Navy Midshipmen on Mar. 15 to close out conference play.

West Coast Conference play begins at Pepperdine on Mar. 26 at 2:00 p.m. (PT). The Waves will be one of the favorites in the WCC this season.

The Lions host Saint Mary’s and Pacific on back-to-back days on Mar. 31 and Apr. 1 before traveling to Portland for a Thursday morning matchup on Apr. 6. The road trip continues on Apr. 8 with the Lions playing Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash.

The final homestand of the 2022 season sees the Lions hosting BYU on Apr. 14 before playing the other favorite in the conference, San Diego, on Apr. 16.

LMU plays out the final two matches of the season at San Francisco and at Santa Clara. Those matches will be helps on Apr. 22 and Apr. 23 respectively.

The WCC Tournament will be from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29.