Tesco announces change to yellow sticker items

Tesco’s survey also revealed:

Meat products prove most popular in the reduced-to-clear section followed by ready meals, vegetables and then desserts.

Of those who tend to keep an eye out for yellow label reductions, 71 percent said it’s a cheaper option when they want to eat the food straight away. Some 51 percent say it’s a great value way to stock up the freezer.

Yellow sticker reductions are most popular in the east of England with 75 percent of customers looking out for them when shopping.

This is closely followed by Wales (74 percent), and the South of England (72 percent).