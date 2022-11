Tess, who has hosted the ballroom dancing show for the past 18 years, was also asked to pick her favourite series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She said: “That’s such a hard one because every year I think, ‘Wow, how are we going to top this, we are never going to do it?’

“Then somehow the next series just gets better.”

She said a highlight for her was Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s silent dance routine in the 2021 series which they were given a BAFTA for.