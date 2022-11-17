Thanksgiving TV: Friends, Netflix’s Wednesday and Yellowstone highlight Turkey day viewing

In the great tradition of Thanksgiving, networks are offering a variety of special content for family and friends to tune into as meals are being prepared and devoured. While the NFL Thanksgiving games, the 2022 World Cup and the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are the big name TV events this year, there are plenty of other Thanksgiving TV programming being shown. Additionally, streamers are offering a number of different shows that are sure to provide something to watch for everyone.

Here are our recommendations on what to watch during the Thanksgiving holiday if you’re looking for options other than sports.

Welcome to Chippendales

Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales (Image credit: Hulu)

Welcome to Chippendales is a great choice for those looking for a spicy drama to sink their teeth into. The series follows the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee and his journey in building the famous male-stripping empire, Chippendales. Oddly enough, the road to entertaining success is paved with crimes, including murder for hire.

The episodes begin rolling out on Tuesday, November 22, on Hulu in the US (the series doesn’t premiere in the UK until January).

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

Adam Devine in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Image credit: Peacock)

The TV spinoff of the hit Pitch Perfect movie franchise finally begins streaming on Wednesday, November 23, on Peacock. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin centers around Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) as he tries to revive his music career in Germany. In an interesting fact, the comedy reunites Allen with his Modern Family costar, Sarah Hyland.

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday (Image credit: Netflix)

The long-awaited Wednesday finally premieres on Netflix. The series based on the creepy and kooky Addams Family daughter Wednesday, documents her time navigating teenage angst in Nevermore Academy. All eight episodes debut on Wednesday, November 23.

Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal in Shaq (Image credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA)

If you’re looking to step out of the world of fiction, Shaq is a pretty good option. The docuseries shows Shaquille O’Neal’s rise to legendary status in the NBA and pop culture. It premieres on HBO and is streaming HBO Max on Wednesday, November 23, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Love, Lizzo

Love, Lizzo (Image credit: HBO Max)

Fresh off of receiving a slew of new Grammy nominations, Lizzo sits down with HBO Max and shares how she made it in the entertainment industry. As one of the more popular musicians of today, her story in her own words should prove to be quite interesting. The Love, Lizzo documentary premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, November 24.

Friends marathon

Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox in Friends (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It looks like Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and crew will “be there for you” on Thanksgiving Day, as the classic sitcom Friends has a marathon over on TBS. The network is running back-to-back Thanksgiving-themed episodes of the sitcom from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm ET/PT.

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Adam Rodriguez and A.J. Cook in Criminal Minds: Evolution (Image credit: Monty Brinton /Paramount Plus)

For those that have missed the intelligent and savoy FBI agents of Criminal Minds, we have some good news. The brand-new spinoff Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on Thursday, November 24 on Paramount Plus, and features several members of the original cast.

Andor

Diego Luna in Andor (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Star Wars Rogue One prequel debuts its season finale on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 23. However, for those that haven’t gotten into Andor yet, episodes 1 and 2 are airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 23, 9-10:30 pm ET/PT, and on FX on Thursday, November 24, 9-10:30 pm ET/PT, as well as being available to stream on Hulu for a week starting November 23.

National Dog Show 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

While this is competitive in nature, it’s not exactly a sport. The annual tradition of the National Dog Show puts some of the finest canines in the country on display as they clamor for the judges’ attention. The event kicks off following the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade on NBC at noon ET/PT.

Yellowstone marathon

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone is now in its fifth season and is arguably more popular than ever. However, if you’re one that hasn’t started watching the series yet, the Paramount Network is giving you the chance to see what all the fuss is about with a Yellowstone marathon. The event begins at 11 am ET/PT on November 24 with the series premiere and will continue throughout the course of the weekend.

His Dark Materials

Dafne Keen in His Dark Materials (Image credit: BBC)

Although the final season of His Dark Materials doesn’t air until December 5, the Thanksgiving holiday is a good opportunity to catch up on what you’ve missed in the previous seasons and pick up some clues as to what you can expect in season 3. A marathon of every episode begins bright an early (6:25 am) on HBO. Or you can stream all of seasons 1 and 2 on HBO Max.

Movie marathons

On Thanksgiving there are also going to be a number of movie marathons for popular franchises and actors to fill your day. Check out what’s on tap right here:

The Godfather marathon

Al Pacino in The Godfather (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

For those that can’t get enough of the Corleone family, then you’re in for a Thanksgiving Day treat. On Thursday beginning at 6 am ET/PT, AMC is running a 24-hour Godfather movie marathon. All three films of the franchise will air back-to-back-to-back, which will give you plenty of time to see Michael Corleone’s (Al Pacino) rise to power and subsequent fall.

Back to the Future marathon

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc (Christopher Lloyd) traveling through time is always a good viewing option in our book. The iconic movie duo can be seen with all three Back to the Future films on Bravo, Thanksgiving Day starting at 12 pm ET/PT.

Will Ferrell movie marathon

Amy Sedaris, James Caan and Will Ferrell in Elf (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

The Saturday Night Live legend’s comedy chops will be on full display on Thanksgiving Day on TNT. Beginning at 12 pm ET/PT, the network is airing Blades of Glory, Step Brothers and Elf in succession, ending at 6 pm ET/PT. While brief, the mini-marathon provides some great pre-dinner entertainment.

Barbershop marathon

Ice Cube and Cedric the Entertainer n Barbershop (Image credit: MGM/New Lline Cinema)

When Ice Cube and Cedric the Entertainer partnered up on The Barbershop trilogy, fans around the world appreciated the duo for providing plenty of laughs. Well, for those wanting to rewatch some of their favorite moments from the films, starting at 11 am ET/PT on BET, you can all three movies in the franchise.

Tom Hanks movie marathon

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (Image credit: Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images)

Tom Hanks has to be one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and has a resume full of hit films. Starting at 12 pm ET/PT on Pluto, you can catch some of his best work as the platform is hosting a Tom Hanks marathon. Slated as a part of the special event are movies like The Great Buck Howard, A League of Their Own, Saving Private Ryan and one of our favorites, Forrest Gump.