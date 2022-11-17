Categories
Thanksgiving TV: Friends, Netflix’s Wednesday and Yellowstone highlight Turkey day viewing


In the great tradition of Thanksgiving, networks are offering a variety of special content for family and friends to tune into as meals are being prepared and devoured. While the NFL Thanksgiving games, the 2022 World Cup and the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are the big name TV events this year, there are plenty of other Thanksgiving TV programming being shown. Additionally, streamers are offering a number of different shows that are sure to provide something to watch for everyone. 

Here are our recommendations on what to watch during the Thanksgiving holiday if you’re looking for options other than sports. 

Welcome to Chippendales

Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales

Welcome to Chippendales is a great choice for those looking for a spicy drama to sink their teeth into. The series follows the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee and his journey in building the famous male-stripping empire, Chippendales. Oddly enough, the road to entertaining success is paved with crimes, including murder for hire. 



