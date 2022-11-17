The 10 Coolest Cloud Computing Startup Companies of 2022 | CRN

From artificial intelligence- and machine learning-driven cloud startups to new cloud cost optimization companies, here are the 10 cloud computing starts that made waves in 2022.

10 Cloud Startups Making Waves In 2022

Although Amazon, Microsoft and Google have a stronghold on the cloud services market, there were 10 cloud computing startups that made waves in the cloud computing industry in 2022 looking to win market share through innovation.

Some of these red-hot cloud startups are focused on cutting cloud costs via automation and cost optimization solutions, while others are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to secure and provide business outcomes on data in the cloud.

As more enterprises and businesses move to the cloud, these 10 startups are providing innovative cloud solutions to meet the ever-growing need for cloud computing.

[Related: AWS Vs. Microsoft Vs. Google Cloud Q3 2022 Earnings Face-Off]

Gartner: $592 Billion In Public Cloud Spending In 2023

Cloud computing startups are entering a competitive, yet still relatively infant market, with only a small portion of applications and workloads currently in the cloud compared to the majority still being on-premise.

IT research firm Gartner expects 2023 to be a record year for public cloud services with cloud migration accelerating for years to come.

Gartner is projecting total worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services to reach $592 billion in 2023, up 21 percent compared with $490 billion in 2022. Approximately $195 billion will be spend on cloud application Software as a Service (SaaS), $150 billion on Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and $136 billion on Platform as a Service (PaaS).

“Cloud computing will continue to be a bastion of safety and innovation, supporting growth during uncertain times due to its agile, elastic and scalable nature,” said Sid Nag, vice president and analyst at Gartner. “Cloud migration is not stopping.”

CRN breaks down the 10 cloud startups of 2022 who are making inroads with customers, collaborating with cloud leaders and driving the cloud computing innovation engine.

* Alkira

* Amperity

* Aviatrix

* Cast AI

* Cloudbrink

* Kong Inc.

* Privacera

* StarTree

* Solo.io

* Tetrate